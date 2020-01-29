Jolly’s pharmacy celebrates its 40th year serving the people of Dominica

Dominica News Online - Tuesday, January 28th, 2020 at 8:24 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

Carlton Languedoc

Jolly’s Pharmacy Ltd is celebrating 40 years of existence in Dominica under the theme “With Growth Comes Responsibility, Building Community Together”.

That theme will be used through out the entire year according to Head of Public Health and Public Relations and Head of Sales at Jolly’s, Carlton Languedoc.

He said during an exclusive interview with Dominica News Online that although it has been a very trying journey, good experiences have resonated within the company.

“We have worked tirelessly in building communities, fostering greater relationship and endeavoring to create a better society particularly in the area of health and wellness,” he said.

Languedoc said a lot has been spent in terms of health education/promotion programs, geared at encouraging communities to take greater ownership of their well-being.

According to him, this new decade shows the importance of planning, preparedness and continued productivity; making sure Jolly’s is ready to face the years to come.

“I believe that we have set a great platform in terms of our human resource morals here at Jolly’s… and with strategic planning we have made some good [strides],” he noted.

Various community projects will be conducted throughout the year but the hallmark of the celebration, according to the PRO, will be hosted in the third week of July which is the company’s customer appreciation week.

“Many of the projects that we are planning, our staff will be part of; you will see them tangibly [and] physically at work,” he told our news desk.

In September 2019, the company hosted its first-ever 5k National Wellness Run for persons suffering from diabetes.

Jolly’s Pharmacy later decided to make this an annual event as this year’s run will focus on mental wellness which will take place in July 2020.

“We recognize there is still a lot of work to be done in terms of discrimination against people who suffer from mental illnesses and we recognize the need for a lot more education to be done,” he added.

The company won the award for the Caribbean’s Best Pharmacy in 2018 and the Caribbean’s second-best in 2016.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

6 Comments

  1. Steve Foerster
    January 29, 2020

    I’ve always admired the professionalism and compassion of the people there. Here’s to 40 more years!

  2. D/can to d bone
    January 29, 2020

    I can still see mr jolly at the pharmacy. May his legacy live on
    On another note: i aint hear anything about mrs jolly so wha happen God forbid, but when she die allu go talk about her and her input in the pharmacy..I grow to love this lady..I hope she is well.
    Strictly dominicans

    • Chad
      January 29, 2020

      This article has not mentioned Mr Jolly and Mrs Jollys,s name so why are assuming that the company has failed to recognise the contributions of Mrs Jolly . Mr Lanquedoc is merely highlighting the overall accomplishments and plans of the company .

      • Wilby
        January 29, 2020

        Love the local section, we should always look there first, you’d be surprised what you find, like running alcohol for instance made locally. Congrats, big up Jollys.

        • Wilby
          January 29, 2020

          Meant to say rubbing alcohol. Word suggestion failed.

  3. D/can to d bone
    January 28, 2020

    Happy anniversary

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.