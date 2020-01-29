Jolly’s pharmacy celebrates its 40th year serving the people of Dominica

Jolly’s Pharmacy Ltd is celebrating 40 years of existence in Dominica under the theme “With Growth Comes Responsibility, Building Community Together”.

That theme will be used through out the entire year according to Head of Public Health and Public Relations and Head of Sales at Jolly’s, Carlton Languedoc.

He said during an exclusive interview with Dominica News Online that although it has been a very trying journey, good experiences have resonated within the company.

“We have worked tirelessly in building communities, fostering greater relationship and endeavoring to create a better society particularly in the area of health and wellness,” he said.

Languedoc said a lot has been spent in terms of health education/promotion programs, geared at encouraging communities to take greater ownership of their well-being.

According to him, this new decade shows the importance of planning, preparedness and continued productivity; making sure Jolly’s is ready to face the years to come.

“I believe that we have set a great platform in terms of our human resource morals here at Jolly’s… and with strategic planning we have made some good [strides],” he noted.

Various community projects will be conducted throughout the year but the hallmark of the celebration, according to the PRO, will be hosted in the third week of July which is the company’s customer appreciation week.

“Many of the projects that we are planning, our staff will be part of; you will see them tangibly [and] physically at work,” he told our news desk.

In September 2019, the company hosted its first-ever 5k National Wellness Run for persons suffering from diabetes.

Jolly’s Pharmacy later decided to make this an annual event as this year’s run will focus on mental wellness which will take place in July 2020.

“We recognize there is still a lot of work to be done in terms of discrimination against people who suffer from mental illnesses and we recognize the need for a lot more education to be done,” he added.

The company won the award for the Caribbean’s Best Pharmacy in 2018 and the Caribbean’s second-best in 2016.