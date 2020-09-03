Jungle Bay to reopen in October

Jungle Bay Resort & Spa is set to reopen for business in October this year.
“I can tell you with regards to Jungle Bay what the proprietor [Sam Raphael] did during the COVID period was to use this period to complete the construction of the additional villas, residences there and that was done and so we now have more rooms at the Jungle Bay now that we had at the start of COVID in February,” Prime Minister Skerrit said on his radio talk show recently. “It is a wonderful property and I have been told by the proprietor that he will open his doors for business in October this year.”
Skerrit said he’s pleased that Raphael did not lay off people. He said the Jungle Bay owner basically reassigned people to different aspects of the construction which the Prime Minister believes was “a great initiative which was able to maintain employment at that company during this difficult period.”
Skerrit also described as “fantastic” the work which is being done at the Hilton/Curio Tranquility Beach Resort in Salisbury.
“One can really visualize that project when it is completed,” he stated. “It will be a masterpiece.
He commended the team for their excellent job.
The prime minister also mentioned the work which is ongoing at the Marriott Hotel & Resorts in Portsmouth and which, according to him, has never stopped through the COVID period.
“I have been told by the developer, Mr. Lawrence, that he is going to ramp up construction now that the major aspects of the work is done and now moving to MEP, Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing. So, they are going to be engaged in all of this and internal works,” he stated.
With regard to Secret Bay, the prime minister said the proprietor, Gregor Nassief, is continuing his tradition of delivering excellence with the expected completion by the end of the year, of some villas that now under construction.
17 Comments
even tho you want a staycation you cant with Jungle that place is to expensive
Skerrit wasted millions of our CBI money on these privately owned businesses. What’s the point of these hotels for a country that has not even got an international airport and won’t have one for the foreseeable future. Furthermore, what is the shareholding of the state of Dominica in these companies? Surely the investment was not gifted to them like all those CBI apartments were gifted to labour supporters.
Who he opening it up for ? Just asking
All well and good. It would be nice to see ads on my TV in the US selling Dominica. Next I would like to fly directly from the US to Dominica. I’m not a critic, just want to see some meaningful progress instead of repeated promises.
@Patriot, it will happen. You will have same day arrival and direct flight. And with the hotels a place to stay. You will be able to take a cool river swim because no where in the USA you can find a clean river. You will be able to have a sea bath in unpolluted sea water or yes no sharks will be taking your legs off. And when you go hiking no wild or poisonous animals will attack you.
As for repeating the promises, its just marketing like trailers of a movie, or like tv advertisements. Repetition help people to remember, to learn. So no worries the airport will come. The repeated voice of reason from the PM is to give us hope in this time of troubles. That is what good leaders do.
Oh do remember that you can charter a cargo jet to sell a load of dashen in Jersey or Houston to name two markets.
The Layou River is a prime example of a cool but polluted River swim, all courtesy of this corrupt and incompetent government. Welcome to the Nature Island.
Well we have 365 rivers and sometimes more when it rains. As for the Layou, just the little section below the bridge is polluted. This river and its tributaries go several miles into the central forest reserve. So take you pic for your swim in the Nature Island, the first climate resilient country in the entire world.
It will happen, but in your dreams only. That’s the problems with you and your political friends, you still believe that Skerrit is the messiah even though your eyes and ears tell you differently. You all clutching on straws. Get a grip and move away from this con artist Skerrit!
Roro, I hear you loud and clear. But the big question is who will you replace the Dr Dr with. Lean-oxx ?
Sir I like to support winners. Right now the Dr Dr is my political champion. Who is yours.
You and your opposition forces cycle claim and repeat that Skerrit has been PM for twenty years and running. Does that mean he has won 5 general elections in a row (back to back)? Is that a mark of a world champion or what.
No he is not my messiah.
My messiah is Jesus. He was treated like a loser, but he was the world champion and savior of the world.
Where did all the money come from?
What you going and put there lizard who want to come to dominica now negative or positive from covid 19 is in government quarantine
Why do people ask silly questions like where the money come from. Bo one have to give account for every thing thats development for our country you can tell which party people supporting by the way they comment this is our country and we should be proud that we are making improvement i remember in the 70s, when you could count the hotels in Dominica on one hand. Now the roads have improved more people are visiting and you still have dumb people that will make stupid comment. Who you going to put in it, come on people it is our country lets be positive let us show the outside world that we are building it is true you dont support the party in power but is still your country at the end of the day.
Lady, pull the other one! Your political spin doesn’t work on us. It is money that belongs to the state and citizens of Dominica and every single citizen of Dominica has the right to ask under which terms the government ‘invested’ these monies. It’s also the duty of the finance minister to account for every single cent. Skerrit needs to understand that it’s NOT his money he is playing with. ‘HIS’ money is parked in accounts all over the globe and yet again he refuses to account for its origins. It is the duty of every single citizen to hold the elected government accountable. Why do you refuse to do so? Have you perhaps been persuaded with the issuence of an envelope to forget your civic duties?
They ask dumb questions because that is all they can do. They are feeding their minds on the words and attitude of their leader with the first grade education.
They are caught up with the voodoo arithmetic for the way de money syndrome. They have no idea how many zeros there are in a thousand much less a billion.
Joseph, you have spoken the thought of my mind.
Those numskulls speak without a thinking mind–believing that they know it all, but they know nothing at all because one needs wisdom and understanding to be able to discern knowledge–they have none of that.
Here is what that “VereTere” individual, responded to my post to the one who ask “where did the money come from”?
“It is money that belongs to the state and citizens of Dominica and every single citizen of Dominica has the right to ask under which terms the government ‘invested’ these monies”.
So what is the point? That ….. simply answered to the question of the other ……., who claimed not to know where the money came from.
They are simply beating against they own chest like nervous monkeys–how sad!
Bro Vivian you are smarter than that my friend. STOP looking at Dominica from the eyes of a visitor – which you are- every now and then and your comments will make more sense. Those who live here and take the daily wood of survival where the sun don’t shine are better equipped with the “local” knowledge to comment of these important issues.
We all love Dca but yes, we hate what the current Labour Party has done to it. This is not the DLP of PJ, Vic, Pierro or Rossie which you are still passionate about my friend. Time has left you behind. This is a Chinese driven dictatorship so just maybe you need to let go of the old DLP nostalgia and start looking at things on the ground from the eyes of a true resident on island.
Hey, 10,000 Dcans cannot be wrong. Just maybe you need to chat with the diasporans in your area who understands what’s going on and you will be better informed. An open mind is a “master tool” for those who will listen. Stay blessed!
“sasa”, I am joining you with this comment.
October is less than a month away, but there is still an exorbitant fine to remain in government quarantine for 7 day–negative or not–who wants to pay that amount, and to go and stay in a hotel that may be just as expensive, after their length of stay is cut off by government quarantine?
Or are those people treated differently? I would really like to know.