Kenny Mitchel’s alleged killer sues hotel for failing to protect him from alleged attack

The Connecticut banker charged in the death of an Anguilla hotel worker has filed a lawsuit against the luxury resort chain — claiming they were negligent in protecting him and his family from the now-slain employee according to a New York Post article.

Scott Hapgood claims Auberge Resorts — which owns the five-star Malliouhana hotel — should have fired employee Kenny Mitchel because he had criminal charges pending against him, according to the lawsuit filed Monday in a California court.

“Auberge let Mitchel — this drunk, high, delinquent, accused-rapist employee — stay in an Auberge uniform and gave him unrestricted access to its guests, including children,” the suit claims.

Hapgood, 44, faces manslaughter charges on the Caribbean island in the April 13 scuffle that left 27-year-old Mitchel dead.

However this is case has seen inconsistencies regarding the allegations and counter allegations even as far as the official reports go.

In a revised toxicology report dated 3rd September it was found that “Acute cocaine toxicity could have been a potentially independent cause of death in the known circumstances,” quoting Dr. Stephen King, who oversaw the autopsy according to CNN.

The original autopsy in April found that Mitchel’s death was due to “prone restraint and positional asphyxia,”.

Notably, Mitchell’s ex and mother of his child who accused the decease of rape 1 month before his death claims that the rape charge was a result of a “misunderstanding”.

The family of Kenny Mitchel also sought to sue Hapgood back in December citing damages and costs of Mitchel’s funeral as well as loss of wages he could have earned had he not been killed – citing the original autopsy report.

DNO has attempted to contact the Anguillian resort for comment on this recent lawsuit with no response thus far.