La Soufriere Eruption Scientific Update (8:00 p.m., April 11)

The latest scientific update as at 8:00 PM Sunday, April 11, on the eruption at La Soufrière in St. Vincent from Director of The UWI Seismic Research Centre, Dr. Erouscilla Joseph.

https://www.facebook.com/hashtag/stilldangerous

Volcanic ash information resources: https://www.ivhhn.org/information

Volcanic ash safety videos: https://www.ivhhn.org/information/ivhhn-videos