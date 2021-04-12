La Soufriere Eruption Scientific Update (8:00 p.m., April 11)

The latest scientific update as at 8:00 PM Sunday, April 11, on the eruption at La Soufrière in St. Vincent from Director of The UWI Seismic Research Centre, Dr. Erouscilla Joseph.
https://www.facebook.com/hashtag/stilldangerous
Volcanic ash information resources: https://www.ivhhn.org/information
Volcanic ash safety videos: https://www.ivhhn.org/information/ivhhn-videos
