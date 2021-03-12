Land acquisition process for international airport complete says PM Skerrit

The government has completed the process of land acquisition for the construction of an international airport in Dominica, according to Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.

He said recently during his regular Sunday talk show that plans are in place to house Wesley residents who were displaced due to the proposed construction of the international airport in that area.

“In terms of land acquisition, we have completed the process under the law, we are continuing to make payments to property owners as we go along,” the prime minister stated.

“It’s a bit tedious because you have many of these properties that are owned by families or are in the hands of an estate where the rightful owners died and they left a will…” he said adding that there are people who have mortgages from financial institutions, “so we have to be engaging these financial institutions.”

There are some cases he said of people who do not have titles for their land, ” and we have to work on this; so every one case is not the same.”

He said “as time goes by” the government is making payments those people who have accepted cash only for compensation.

“It’s going very well, we have given the trigger to start the homes for those affected….we are going through the process of allocating lands for agricultural purposes,” he reported.

According to the prime minister, the international airport project as a “very huge” undertaking with many different parts and considerations.

“This is not a house we are building or a health centre, it is an international airport that has a number of safety issues that you have to be mindful of…,” he noted.

He also revealed that the government has acquired all the equipment for the lab to deal with the testing and geotechnical studies.

“…We have identified [the] location for the construction of the lab and we will start construction of that lab very soon,” he said. “We are ready to move and it is just a matter of signing off on the agreement with the developer and once that is done I think you will see some real movement taking place.”