Laptops donated to Goodwill Secondary School and Dominica Grammar School

Press release - Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 at 11:21 PM
Seven laptops were donated yesterday (3 February 2021) by the Dominica Secondary Schools Supporters Association (DASSSA) to the Goodwill Secondary School (GSS) and the Dominica Grammar School. At a ceremony in the school grounds, Esther Fadelle-Morris, a committee member of the London-based charity DASSSA, said how happy she was to hand over the laptops especially since DASSSA would be celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

The ceremony was introduced by Ms Shirley Charles, the Form Level Supervisor for Form One at the GSS, who welcomed DASSSA to the school. Teachers and students from both schools were in attendance. As well as Mrs Fadelle-Morris, DASSSA was represented by its Dominica-based member, Mr Milner Francis of Premier Computing, and Ms Polly Pattullo.

Miss Edina Darwton, principal of the GSS, thanked DASSSA, which is run and supported by Dominicans in the UK, for the laptops and said that they would be for the “benefit of students, teachers and the whole school”. She said the donation would have a “ripple effect” and that the contribution would make a great difference to online learning.

Four laptops were handed over to the GSS and were received by student Krystel Africa, while DGS student Juanique Esprit received three laptops for his school. The DGS was represented by deputy principal Doreen Durand.

Founded by Errol Blackman, an alumnus of St Mary’s Academy, DASSSA is a small but vibrant charity that exists to support secondary schools and secondary school students in Dominica. Mrs Fadelle-Morris explained that DASSSA raised funds in a variety of ways – through an annual walk, a carol concert at Christmas and a quiz. An online auction is planned for this year. Many of these events take place at the Dominica High Commission in London. Apart from the seven HP Elite laptops donated on this occasion, last year DASSSA donated projectors to all 15 secondary schools.

A vote of thanks was given by Tana Valmond, a prefect from the DGS.

2 Comments

  1. TeteMorne I From
    February 5, 2021

    It would also be a fabulous idea, if YOU, click here, would stay in school. Read between da lines…

  2. click here
    February 4, 2021

    HELLO! its doh have Goodwill Secondary School again! For almost four years now. The pottersville savana has once again been forgotten, the good secondary building continue to be an eyesore. NOTHING! is being done to fix this. We rather over a lillion dollars on a VIP lounge so certain people can feel comfortable for a few minutes at the airport when they come and go.

    Then we talk about the government helping the youth. If not for private initiatives like these, the youth would be twice as disenfranchised. There is a new National Youth Council executive membership, but i have NO faith in that council, otherwise, the youth would have had proper sporting and learning facilities years ago. Hats off the the people who organised and executed this assistance. Your efforts are recognised. Thank you.

