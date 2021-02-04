Laptops donated to Goodwill Secondary School and Dominica Grammar School

Seven laptops were donated yesterday (3 February 2021) by the Dominica Secondary Schools Supporters Association (DASSSA) to the Goodwill Secondary School (GSS) and the Dominica Grammar School. At a ceremony in the school grounds, Esther Fadelle-Morris, a committee member of the London-based charity DASSSA, said how happy she was to hand over the laptops especially since DASSSA would be celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

The ceremony was introduced by Ms Shirley Charles, the Form Level Supervisor for Form One at the GSS, who welcomed DASSSA to the school. Teachers and students from both schools were in attendance. As well as Mrs Fadelle-Morris, DASSSA was represented by its Dominica-based member, Mr Milner Francis of Premier Computing, and Ms Polly Pattullo.

Miss Edina Darwton, principal of the GSS, thanked DASSSA, which is run and supported by Dominicans in the UK, for the laptops and said that they would be for the “benefit of students, teachers and the whole school”. She said the donation would have a “ripple effect” and that the contribution would make a great difference to online learning.

Four laptops were handed over to the GSS and were received by student Krystel Africa, while DGS student Juanique Esprit received three laptops for his school. The DGS was represented by deputy principal Doreen Durand.

Founded by Errol Blackman, an alumnus of St Mary’s Academy, DASSSA is a small but vibrant charity that exists to support secondary schools and secondary school students in Dominica. Mrs Fadelle-Morris explained that DASSSA raised funds in a variety of ways – through an annual walk, a carol concert at Christmas and a quiz. An online auction is planned for this year. Many of these events take place at the Dominica High Commission in London. Apart from the seven HP Elite laptops donated on this occasion, last year DASSSA donated projectors to all 15 secondary schools.

A vote of thanks was given by Tana Valmond, a prefect from the DGS.