Legendary West Indies batsman, Sir Erverton Weekes, dies

Dominica News Online - Wednesday, July 1st, 2020 at 8:40 PM
Sir Everton Weekes. Photo credit: windiescricket.com

Legendary West Indies batsman Sir Everton Weekes has died at the age of 95.

Weekes, who scored 4,455 runs at an average of 58.61 in 48 Tests, is the only man to make centuries in five consecutive Test innings.

He was known as one of the ‘Three Ws’ alongside fellow West Indies greats Sir Clyde Walcott and Sir Frank Worrell.

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of an icon. A legend, our hero,” said Cricket West Indies (CWI).

“Our condolences go out to his family, friends and many fans around the world.”

