Letang calls for creation of Industrial Relations Court

General Secretary of the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU), Thomas Letang, said serious consideration should be given to the establishment of an Industrial Relations Court.

He made that comment during the weekly Anou Palay Programme with Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit on Sunday.

According to Letang, there are a number of tribunal matters that need to be resolved.

“I think we should really be giving serious consideration to establishing an Industrial Relations Court where people will be full-time and will be able to really look at issues,” he said.

“And I agree with the caller,” Letang continued, referring to a comment made by a caller to the programme, “why should somebody have a matter and for 7 or 10 years, that matter is not being resolved?”

Another deficiency of the current tribunal system, according to Letang, is that the people who sit on the tribunal are providing voluntary service.

“They are employed otherwise; that is not a priority to the lawyers,” Letang stated, “if they have a High Court case that takes precedence over tribunal matters.”

The DPSU official said this matter needs to be looked at.