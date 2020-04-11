LETTER TO THE EDITOR (COVID-19): A message from Dominican students “stuck” in the United States

Dear Editor,
At present, there are numerous students who are currently affected by the closure of ports of entry due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
We do understand that this action was necessary to safeguard the citizens and people of Dominica, however, we are calling on the Government of Dominica to consider re-opening the Douglas-Charles Airport temporarily to facilitate us coming home.
We request that the airport be open for two (2) days after April 20th for our re-entry.
We also understand that by coming to our home country we must be quarantined at a government facility for a 14-days.
There are students in the United States that are currently on campus but were given notice to leave in the upcoming weeks. Some of these students have no place to stay, no means of income, and little resources to take care of their basic needs.
Others have already left campus and are living with family, friends, and family friends, but have overstayed their welcome.
Some students had already booked flights to return home but due to the immediate closure of our ports, had no time to depart.
It is a difficult situation for many who are truly lost at this time.
It is in this regard we plead with the Dominican Government to allow us to return to our home country.
Signed: Dominican Students
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
7 Comments
What I do not like is that, ports were given notice to be closed in 3 days, My days may be off here but I believe on a Tuesday, the ports would be closed on Saturday. I know loads of people who arranged trips to come back home. The next day thou, the PM came an suddenly announced closure by midnight, stranding alot of people. You dont give people a three day deadline then the next day cancel it.
Why is it that people want to wait last minute to return home ?
If the ports closed they should remain closed.
Skerrit have a house in de states he can pass it on to you all and send his people in states to bring food etc for allu..is allu dat co.e and vot him so now is his turn to help..alas we cannot take a chance to open cuz all uk fans want to come home now after dey malpalay dca with their british accent eh.. pray pray pray
Wow I feel the pain of you guys..if it was my family and friends I would feel it even more..lets hope the pm open only for this reason and hey quantine will be more then 14days no comments just abide by the rules eh..I know its noy easy for u guys.. I give that pm so much blose for nor closing earlier look now I have to plead for u guys…I know none of u but I understand..I have children too so parents are not at peace knowing theirs are involve
So pray hard ok..and protect yourselves de pm will consider you guys man. I am praying for u all. No place is better than home. Even though when allu go allu giving dca so much qwaz. Remember allu quarantine will be for triple of the time eh no complain we cannot afford more covid in da our health professionals have it tough already.
Why now? Our ports were one of the last to close for that very reason to facilitate returning Dominicans
Liat has put its flight operation on hold and so has seaborne. So, how do you propose to come to Dominica? With a charter flight direct from the states to Dominica? Who is gonna pay for that. You see if it was election time your PM would charter a plane at state expense for all you to come over to vote for him. But elections have passed…
That’s not what happened, people were given time to come home, three days, and then the option was suddenly taken away.