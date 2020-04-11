LETTER TO THE EDITOR (COVID-19): A message from Dominican students “stuck” in the United States

Dear Editor,

At present, there are numerous students who are currently affected by the closure of ports of entry due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We do understand that this action was necessary to safeguard the citizens and people of Dominica, however, we are calling on the Government of Dominica to consider re-opening the Douglas-Charles Airport temporarily to facilitate us coming home.

We request that the airport be open for two (2) days after April 20th for our re-entry.

We also understand that by coming to our home country we must be quarantined at a government facility for a 14-days.

There are students in the United States that are currently on campus but were given notice to leave in the upcoming weeks. Some of these students have no place to stay, no means of income, and little resources to take care of their basic needs.

Others have already left campus and are living with family, friends, and family friends, but have overstayed their welcome.

Some students had already booked flights to return home but due to the immediate closure of our ports, had no time to depart.

It is a difficult situation for many who are truly lost at this time.

It is in this regard we plead with the Dominican Government to allow us to return to our home country.

Signed: Dominican Students