LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Deadly traffic

Dear DNO,
I am writing this letter in order to draw attention to the dreadful and quite frankly dangerous driving conditions that exist in the village of Mahaut.
It’s been eight months since my wife and I made the transition back to Dominica from the UK. Since our resettlement in this vibrant and lively village, all has gone well and according to plan, however, there remains a huge problem that continues to blight the lives of the villagers, namely the traffic situation…
The main stretch of road that lies between the entrance and exit of the village is to all intent and purposes a racing strip for motorists of all persuasions. It is not unusual to see cars and motorcyclists alike speeding through at speeds of up to 55mph. To date, I have already witnessed two near-fatal incidents involving young men falling off their motorcycles in the paths of oncoming vehicles. As much as I hate to say this, It is only a matter of time before the inevitable happens.
Apart from the huge volume of traffic that passes through on a daily basis, the sheer size of some of these vehicles is really not suitable for these roads and is in fact dangerous. Witnessing these huge articulated behemoths struggling to pass either side of each other on roads that can barely accommodate two regular size buses is quite amusing and never fails to attract an audience.
The results are always the same – huge traffic jams which can last from anything up to 45mins. Last week one of these lorries mounted and damaged the lower step on the staircase to my house. No doubt, I will end up paying for the repair myself.
Noise pollution remains an ongoing problem for all concerned.
In truth, I could go on, and on, and on, however, at the risk of sounding like a “Johnny come lately,” I will “hold my tongue” but please allow me to make these suggestions…
- Speed bumps would help
- Speed limit signs 20mph at either end of the village
- Ban the lager trucks from passing through during the rush hour
- Alternatively, restrict their access to between 6 pm and 6 am
- A traffic light system that only allows traffic to flow from one end then changes to allow the traffic flow from the other end.
- Noise pollution signs at either end of the village forbidding the use of EXCESSIVE blowing of car/truck horns/sound systems…
Thank you
Cameron Pierre
3 Comments
Mr. Pierre, your complaints were well articulated and your suggested solutions reasonable. However, I disagree with the speed bumps. In an event where the fire truck or the ambulance has to rush to an emergency every second counts. The speed bumps would be problematic. The laws on speeding are already on the books but enforcement is a major problem. Place traffic police in places where speeding is a hazard at the specific hours that this mostly occurs. Most of these scooters and motorcycles are a menace on the road.
Welcome home Bro where you will be vilified for speaking truth. In our land, the one you love so dearly those returning with life experience that can help reshape our stagnant way of thinking are deemed a threat to how we know and like it so be careful. Diasporans are NOT looked upon very kindly regardless of the hypocritical smiles that come your way every now and then. Like my granny use to tell me: “only pick the battles you can win regardless of how long the fight goes on”. Hopefully your step will get fixed.
Speed bumps for real so strange that was.never.done.although there was a traffic accident some years ago with this school child crossing the road and got hit by an incoming bike. The road is like the people’s yard they stroll along the road even if they see the vehicles.coming. some mahaut folks don’t like themselves. Is so it is so take precautions everyone till something is done…slot of the guys just pull up by the road from morn I’ll night like they got no work to do around their homes.
I hope Blackmore look into the issue with your step. When the Chinese were working on the road there was.much talk about relocating people to have the road on the Bayside don’t know what happened. I don’t even like to drive though mahaut trust me. Anyway is not now eh that mahaut vibes gan be checked that is on the back burner.I don’t know if de parlrep too blind to see these things.