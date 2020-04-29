LETTER TO THE EDITOR: What about the attendants, soap and towels?

Dominica News Online - Wednesday, April 29th, 2020 at 11:17 AM
Dear Editor,

It has been some time now since standpipes were erected in Roseau together with a promise of attendants, soap and towels so that persons could wash their hands frequently. This was one of the government’s initiatives to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

I note, however, that to date, there are only the pipes; neither soap nor attendants. In fact, just this morning, a vagrant was seen washing something at the standpipe located at the corner of Kennedy Avenue and Independence Street.

I think the authorities should provide clarification on this at the soonest.

 

Covid concerned.

Individual washing items at a standpipe in Roseau

3 Comments

  1. Bring back the kidnapped parrots.
    April 29, 2020

    Had time to take picture but no time to call the police?

  2. Silver fox
    April 29, 2020

    Good idea but practical soap maybe would you wipe your hands in a towel someone else just used say a stranger? As Trump would say it was just a joke!!

  3. Bwa-Banday
    April 29, 2020

    :mrgreen: :mrgreen: :mrgreen: :mrgreen: :mrgreen: Smoking mirrors, lies, deceit, nonsense is all that this government is worth. Clueless brains set in Auto-lying Syndrone focused on bamboozling the masses with crumbs from the table and a little strong bottled galbanzo compounded by demonic spells cast upon the nation by freemasons and so called religious leaders. Please wait on the soap and towels my friend they will automatically show up tomorrow with the excuse that they were stuck at customs and the PM had to go get them out with his own money.

    Until we STOP running our mouths on Matt in the morning and Talk on the block (God bless him) and do what we are called to do as patriots without fear we will continue this mad descent into the abyss……SMH and waiting for the call as always!

