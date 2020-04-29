LETTER TO THE EDITOR: What about the attendants, soap and towels?

Dear Editor,

It has been some time now since standpipes were erected in Roseau together with a promise of attendants, soap and towels so that persons could wash their hands frequently. This was one of the government’s initiatives to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

I note, however, that to date, there are only the pipes; neither soap nor attendants. In fact, just this morning, a vagrant was seen washing something at the standpipe located at the corner of Kennedy Avenue and Independence Street.

I think the authorities should provide clarification on this at the soonest.

Covid concerned.