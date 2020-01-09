L’Express des Iles to suspend operations due to rough seas

Dominica News Online - Thursday, January 9th, 2020 at 4:31 PM
L’epress des Iles ferry

L’Express des Iles rotations between Guadeloupe, Dominica, Martinique and Saint Lucia have been suspended due to heavy swells and dangerous seas, from January 10 to 14.

This information which was today reported by RCI radio in St. Lucia, has been confirmed by local agent for L’Express des Iles, H.H.V Whitchurch.

L’Express des Iles has announced that the rotations between Guadeloupe and Marie-Galante are being maintained for the time being, with the exception of mid-day rotations, that is, at 12 noon from Grand-Bourg and 1:15 p.m. from Pointe-à -Pitre and rotations on Sunday, January 12 from 6.30 p.m. from Grand-Bourg and 7.30 p.m. from Pointe-à-Pitre.

The report stated also, that this procedure, according to L’Express des Îles, is being implemented in order to ensure passengers safety due to inclement weather conditions.

A resumption of rotations is scheduled for Wednesday January 15 if sea conditions allow.

As a reminder, Guadeloupe and Saint-Martin are on the yellow alert since this morning (Thursday, January 9) for strong winds and dangerous seas along the coast.

