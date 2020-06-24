LIAT shareholders to meet this week to discuss the airline’s future

Shareholder governments of the cash-strapped regional airline, LIAT, are to hold an informal meeting on Saturday amid reports that there are plans afoot to sell the airline.
St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says Saturday’s virtual meeting will discuss a number of issues facing the Antigua-based carrier, including the impact the coronavirus has had on the struggling airline.
Gonsalves acknowledged a proposal to sell the airline has always been on the table but shareholders have not discussed that.
According to reports from CMC, Barbados directors of the cash strapped airline met on Monday, discussing the future of the airline including the possible sale of half of the airline’s fleet.
Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne says while he was not privy to any report regarding the possible winding up of the airline, he too like his St. Vincent and the Grenadines colleague, has been examining the likely impact of COVID-19 on the finances of the airline.
LIAT was forced to shut down its passenger commercial flights in March when the regional government closed their borders as part of the efforts to curb the spread of the virus that has killed thousands of people and infected millions of others worldwide.
LIAT shareholder governments are Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
Last year Antigua and Barbuda rejected Barbados’ offer of US$44 million for a portion of its shares of LIAT. The two parties are still in negotiations.
LIAT is said to owe millions of dollars.
4 Comments
Please can the airport be opened before the second week of July
The people of the region are now suffering from ‘LIAT fatigue’. The airline’s longstanding financial woes are progressively worsening despite the infusion of millions of dollars to make the company viable.
Its demise seems inevitable. However, I would like it to survive and become financially stable again. Its disappearance will create a devastating blow to intra regional travel. Unemployment will surge in some countries causing untold hardships for many. Air travel to and from Dominica will be especially problematic.
Let’s keep hope alive as difficult as it may be.
Dominica should buy three of the planes and start its own service – Nature Island Airlines – flying between Barbados, Antigua, and San Juan. Forget an international airport – use those of our neighbors, and spare generations of Dominicans financial and political indebtedness to China.
And when the three planes can no longer fly we would still be left without an international airport and no planes. Not a very clever suggestion. An international airport should be a priority. We should look forward with ambition not backwards.