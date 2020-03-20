Linton calls for $50 million COVID-19-response budget

Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton, has called for a coronavirus (COVID-19) response budget of at least fifty million dollars.

“Dominica needs a COVID-19 response budget, at least fifty million dollars, for the national effort to prevent, detect and respond to the rapid spread of COVID-19 and to assist our people through the rapid days of the economic fallout,” Linton said during a United Workers Party (UWP) press conference on Thursday.

He said, given what the data reveals about the behaviour of the virus around the world, Dominica is at risk of a twenty-five (25%) infection of the country’s sixty thousand population (60,000) in the coming months, which is well before a vaccine is available to treat this killer respiratory disease.

“This means a possibility of fifteen thousand COVID-19 cases, seven hundred and fifty (750) to one thousand five hundred (1,500) of which will be serious and in need of hospitalization,” the opposition leader noted.

He revealed that Dominica has only two hundred and twenty-five (205) hospital beds, four (4) intensive care beds and four (4) ventilators.

He said Dominica’s preparedness to prevent, detect, rapidly respond, protect health care workers and treat the sick in the event of major epidemic was ranked 172 out of 195 countries around the world in October 2019.

The opposition leader stated if [or] when the virus arrives, persons must be prepared to limit the spread and should intensify immune system boosting, good hygiene and ‘social distancing’ disciplines.

“No school, no entertainment events… no public gatherings of more than twenty (20) people for the next few months will contain the spread of COVID-19 and hopefully, avert the calamity of a completely overwhelmed health care system.”

Linton added that Dominica urgently needs to increase its hospital capacity to at least five hundred (500) more hospital beds, fifty (50) more intensive care beds, fifty (50) more ventilators, adequate supplies of basic medication, cleaning agents and protective clothing and equipment for all health care workers and those on the front-line of engagement with persons entering Dominica.

In light of the food shortages that will result from the impact of the pandemic on the global economy, Linton stated that the country is in need of an emergency national food production program to supply planting material, production inputs and cash advances to farmers to finance specific projects.