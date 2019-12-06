Linton criticizes Skerrit’s ‘use of foreign troops to intimidate people’ ahead of Dec 6 election

United Workers Party (UWP) opposition leader, Lennox Linton has said the Prime minister of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit does not deserve to be anywhere near the seat of government.

He was commenting on the teargassing of the village of Salisbury around four o’clock in the morning on Thursday because of the recent protest actions that have been taken place in pursuit of free and fair elections through electoral reform.

Linton described this action which reportedly involved RSS personnel, as “a chemical warfare assault” on residents in the area.

He said persecuting people in that manner is not a way of making peace and maintaining law and order.

“We have seen what that happened since the officers have arrived in Dominica. We have seen the people of Salisbury tear-gassed in their homes between four and five o’clock this morning,” Linton stated.

“Any man that could bring a country to this, any man who will call out foreign troops, to be on Dominican soil intimidating people around the time of election just because they have stood up for free and fair elections does not deserve to be anywhere near the seat of government.”

He stated that the majority of these people who suffered from these actions had absolutely nothing to do with any protest action.

The UWP leader called on his supporters all over Dominica to be “brave soldiers” on Friday by going out and vote “to win this election by a landslide.”

“We have available to us something called a vote and that vote will be exercised tomorrow..It is our numbers that are going to count in that election and so tomorrow, we are going out and we are voting in massive numbers regardless of his [Skerrit] attacks on freedom and fairness of elections.”

He said Skerrit can do what he wants to make the elections not free in his favour but this election is about the people of Dominica.