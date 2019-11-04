Linton describes as ‘inspiring’ defiant decision by students to march at national youth rally

Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton has sought to explain why he endorsed students who went against the command of the Ministry of Education and decided to participate in the National Youth Rally on Friday.

Linton said it had nothing to do with politics; instead, he wanted to show support for the students.

Even after the Ministry of Education cancelled Friday’s rally due to inclement weather, students of the Dominica State College and Pierre Charles Secondary School marched independently.

“I was observing that and while they were chanting “we want to march, we want to march” the prime minister and his family were leaving the park and the other members of the government were leaving with the prime minister as well…and some of the children decided that they wanted to march,” Linton said in an interview on Q95.

The Opposition Leader said he wasn’t going to stand there and not support the young persons after the unreasonable decision taken by the Ministry of education to not allow the students to march.

Furthermore, he said the students practiced “long and hard, no matter the conditions of the weather”.

Linton explained that when he saw students beginning to march, he decided to take their salute being the highest-ranking parliamentarian left in the stadium.

“When the prime minister and parliament had turned their backs on the students… I decided as a show of symbolism, for their independent action and decision, I would stand there for the couple of contingents that decided to march past and take their salute.”

He said it was very inspiring for him as a leader looking at young children being independent in mind and spirit.