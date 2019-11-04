Linton describes as ‘inspiring’ defiant decision by students to march at national youth rally

Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton has sought to explain why he endorsed students who went against the command of the Ministry of Education and decided to participate in the National Youth Rally on Friday.
Linton said it had nothing to do with politics; instead, he wanted to show support for the students.
Even after the Ministry of Education cancelled Friday’s rally due to inclement weather, students of the Dominica State College and Pierre Charles Secondary School marched independently.
“I was observing that and while they were chanting “we want to march, we want to march” the prime minister and his family were leaving the park and the other members of the government were leaving with the prime minister as well…and some of the children decided that they wanted to march,” Linton said in an interview on Q95.
The Opposition Leader said he wasn’t going to stand there and not support the young persons after the unreasonable decision taken by the Ministry of education to not allow the students to march.
Furthermore, he said the students practiced “long and hard, no matter the conditions of the weather”.
Linton explained that when he saw students beginning to march, he decided to take their salute being the highest-ranking parliamentarian left in the stadium.
“When the prime minister and parliament had turned their backs on the students… I decided as a show of symbolism, for their independent action and decision, I would stand there for the couple of contingents that decided to march past and take their salute.”
He said it was very inspiring for him as a leader looking at young children being independent in mind and spirit.
What clown
What a trouble maker
Just remind me Linton that’s all he will get
And as a matter of fact after elections he will be kick out as Leader of the UWP
Everything bad or wrong Linton is always involved
Linton, it had everything to do with politics when you decided to stand there and take the salute from a group of students who defied the authorities when they were told that the march-pass was cancelled due to risk of injury to the children. You deliberately put those children at risk for your own political expedience. It would only take one child to slip and injure themselves and you would have been in hot water. A risk assessment was done and it was decided that it might have been too risky for the children to injure themselves on the soggy ground, it wasn’t your call to over-rule this decision and encourage the children to put themselves at the risk of harm. This just goes to show how little you know about leadership. It might be useful to you to enroll on the Youth Division Leadership courses. You are definitely not fit to run for the highest office in the land. I can only see mayhem if you happen to get elected as PM.
Nobody turned their backs, the rally was dismissed. And as these student who pretend to be soldiers matching they should learn to respect authority. However, I understand why the students decided to march because they are children, but i can’t get why the adult Linton would disobey the instructions of the ministry. Linton please find help before its too late. You shouldn’t have allow these students salute you like you are some authority figure hahah. That’s like Jinxing yourself man. SMH.
the word is *marching
you just embarrassed your lord and saviour was put in bad light and was upstaged by Linton
We often chartise the young people for their deviant behaviour. When they are involved in wholesome activities,we, the adults, should give them maximum support. The conditions of the ground or weather were not that ominous to prevent the students from displaying what they had learnt from their long hours of practice. They marched and not a single mishap. This is yet another reason to soundly reject Skerrit and his parasitic poodles at the polls. Not even the young escapes Skerrit’s ultra selfish and lying ways. Dominicans need to unknot the noose he has around their necks at the polls.
the word is *chastise
When you sow into the wind you catch the whirlwind. A parent is entitled to tell their child no. It would be out of place for another parent to step in and say yes.
Civil society is kept together by certain rules of engagement such as laws and the respect for authority. It was the Ministry’s call to cancel the march past. The decision never doubt was not made lightly but it was in the interests of the children some of whom would’ve had to travel some distance had a deluge fallen and wet them while marching.
By doing as he did Mr Linton has shown shortsightedness and a tunnel view of what is the right thing to do. He also made a clown 🤡 of himself because of his subsequent portrayal on social media. He fanned defiance of a legitimate directive of government.
How can he seek to lead a government and country if this is a measure of what is to be expected of his management style.
@Herbert Volney- Go lick Skerrit’s boots Volney.
What do you care Mr. Has-Been? Happy Independence Mr. Irrelevant H. Volney
And so, you fired washed up politician, wast of time incompetent judge; sowed not only the whirlwind, but also the world wind and all the tornadoes the world have ever seen!
You did not know there was a world win too?
So, here is the definition of the term ” World Wind;” it is any of several relatively small masses of air rotating rapidly around a more or less vertical axis and advancing simultaneously over land or sea, as a dust devil, tornado, or waterspout.
Anything resembling a whirlwind, as in violent action or destructive force; any circling rush or violent onward course.
Partner go rest your sick and tired brain. Who is the clown now? Let me remind you is your friend Dr. Smell-E-Deek. Whether you, yes you who abandoned your country years ago and only interested now because Trinidad rejected you like it or not Linton SHALL be the next PM of Dca. Tell your friend Dr. Smell-E-Deek to call the elections without reforms and you will see who is or was the clown. How long? NOT long!
Honorable Lennox Linton. You were feeling sorry for the students so why didn’t you stand in the box to take the salute
that’s what you call full empathy and humility. This is how a real reader acts. he doesn’t look down from a position of privilege, he mingles with the soldiers and shares their condition.
Skerrit missed out on his final goodbye salute. Thank God the students will never have to salute this dictator ever again.
RESPECT TO YOU Mr.Linton,incompetence of this failing administration,hats of to all the students.
“He said it was very inspiring for him as a leader looking at young children being independent in mind and spirit”.
Yeah! Just as it would have been inspiring to you, had Dominicans go along with your “selfish” command to boycott that same rally, 5 years ago, which is inspiring to you today.
How can you go on live media to confirm that “disrespect” and “disobedience” inspire you? What a shame!
“he wanted to show support for the students”.
Of course, you would; for it is a practice of yours.
By doing so, you encouraged the children/youths to stand against the Law, whenever it is applied to them.
One thing I know is that those children/youths of today, will be the adults of tomorrow, they will be reaping the fruits of the seeds which the sowed.
One of those seeds is “respect”, which must be “earned” not “granted”.
With people like you, influencing them to grow into the character of disobedience and disrespect– even against the authority, I hope you all will teach them how to overcome their fruits of failure, just as it is happening to all of you, today.
“He said it was very inspiring– looking at young children being independent in mind and spirit.
Of course, it would be inspiring for you; that is what you would like the rest of us to do.
I hope you know that “mind” can be carnal and “spirit” can be plagued by darkness.
“By doing so, you encouraged the children/youths to stand against the Law, whenever it is applied to them. “Elizabeth Xavier).
But, but, but; are you that trouble maker (der) not tired of talking about things that you do not know!
Since when there is a tabled penal code (law) in Dominica which states that college students and high school student cannot march because a dictator and one of his puppets said the people cannot march?
Lady, although Dominica’s State college is a two year institution, I am sure the students attend there are 18 years and older.
At 18 years old they are grown adults capable of deciding for themselves: Wen I was child, in Wesley we could not wait for it to rain for us to go out and play in the rain, bath in the rain as a matter of fact!
What happens when we go on our parents plantations, getting wet all day; do we get soggy?
Anway Dominica have winter, thanksgiving and now sogginess!
I fully endore what you said patriot Linton..Note that during one or two impending storms in the past, Skerrit also abandoned the entire population,as he opted to travel instead.!
God forbid one of those kids would have broken an ankle marching on that soggy ground … What would he have had to say then?. Good leadership is not just about your response to adversity.. but how you manage the risk of that adversity in the first place. I would have put ‘could do better’ on the report card for him.
i cannot remember any student breaking anything in castle bruce were it was a literal swamp.
What can we say of a person who always thinks of himself alone. LL stated, no matter the conditions of the weather! isn’t that pure pure selfishness, do you have the safety and well-being of the students in mind or you saw an opportunity for you to be in the limelight and you spontaneously became the clown 🤡 of the occasion! How can you embarrass yourself, your party and most of all 🇩🇲. This isn’t the first time such reckless behavior has occurred. You also embarrassed yourself and impersonated other people to get to a meeting in Guyana. After plagiarism of the St. Lucian PM speech, he disinvited you to his inauguration. There are so many inconsistencies about your erratic behavior, I don’t know how the moderates and intellectuals could allow you to be their leader. There are valves that matters to the public, Mr. Francis has been charged with crimes, yet you are portraying his as a family man. Where’s your moral values LL? Isn’t shameful in your conduct code?
The problem with Lennox, Joshua Francis and the UWP on a whole is that they cannot differentiate between adults and children. They should know that responsible adults are supposed to guide children to make responsible choices/decisions. What Mr Linton did at the youth rally was not guiding them to make a responsible choice/decision but rather encouraging indiscipline.
The fact that Linton is seen courting Francis in public considering the allegations made against him, says a lot about his ability and discretion. I recall Mr Skerrit sacking the guy from the Labour party that was involved in this controversy but Linton did the opposite with Joshua. What does that say about Linton as a Leader? The best way for people in Joshua’s constituency to show their disapproval of his and Linton’s behavior is to give him the boot at the upcoming election.
Whooaa Hon Linton We are proud of you. This is the kind of leadership and action that we want to see of our government leaders. Hon Linton has shown example, action, leadership and maturity on this matter to promptly make that decision as our “children comes first” and not politics. Those who walked out have no sense of decorum, patience and loyalty to have turned their backs on these young people who wish to look up at leaders conduct in the most civil and appropriate manner.
Hon Linton, you have demonstrated that you are a disciplined man who stands out, observe and then able to make a decision within minutes that the students will now understand the importance of state`s leadership and good governance. We look forward to you Hon Linton as Prime Minister of our Dominica with your ably supported UWP Team.
This is a bold message that you sent out to our children, their parents and people overseas that we have people of honesty and leadership (Not Skerrit) to manage our Domininca…
I don’t know what all the hoopla and bickering is about A thoughtful, careful, and healthful decision, was made by whomever called off the march pass. It was raining and they were concerned about the health and well being of the students. Sounds good to me.
That said, I HIGHLY commend and respect Lenox Linton for standing in the gap. What was he supposed to do? Should he ignore the students while they march? Should they salute and no one salute them in return? He was the highest ranking official and stepped in to honor the students. I,personally, see nothing wrong with that. Why does he have to defend his actions? What is wrong with the world? What is wrong with people? In the near future, Dominicans will have to pay to simply exist? Well done, Lenox Linton. Period.
That is it DNO.Linton JACKA..ISM at its best.Embarrassment looking like an A taking salute,not meant for him.As usual supported by DNO in his BS
Let every person be in subjection to the superior authorities, for there is no authority except by God; the existing authorities stand placed in their relative positions by God. Therefore, whoever opposes the authority has taken a stand against the arrangement of God; those who have taken a stand against it will bring judgment against themselves. (Romand 13:1, 2) So, no matter how individuals feel about the decision to cancel the marching, the decision to go ahead by some is outright defiance. It’s not a talent show. Think about yourself as a leader at home, school, work or in the community. How would you feel if your subordinates were to defy your decision because of mere feelings? Let’s not promote disrespect for authority.