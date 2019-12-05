Linton urges supporters to go out and vote in massive numbers

As Election Day draws near opposition Leader Lennox Linton is encouraging supporters of the United Workers Party (UWP) to turn out in massive numbers to cast their votes.
Linton was speaking during a live interview on Q-95 Radio on Thursday morning.
He said his party has decided to contest the general elections even though he believes that it is not fair, nor it is going to be free.
“We have what is available to us, something called a vote and that vote can be exercised and will be exercised tomorrow,” Linton said.
According to him, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit can do what he wants to make the elections not free, to make it unfair in his favour as he like it to be, “but this election is about we the people of Dominica and it is our numbers that’s going to count in that election.”
“And so tomorrow we are going out and we are voting in massive numbers regardless if it’s an attack on the freedom of elections, regardless if it’s an attack on the fairness of elections which we have established, we are going out as brave soldiers in the cause of Dominica to win the elections in a landslide,” Linton stated.
He added, “That is the option that is available to us right now.”
Meantime, Linton said the reason the country is where it is today is because one man has decided he will “violate the constitutional provision that guarantees or provides that the electoral management body of Dominica, the Electoral Commission, will function independently and outside the direction and control of any other person or authority.”
He said Skerrit has exercised violated that violation mercilessly for 15 years.
“Roosevelt Skerrit has also been disobedient to the law, because he insists that if there are no amendments, the amendments that he wants to make to the House of Assembly Elections Act and the Register of Electors Act, if these amendments don’t go through, are not passed in Parliament then there can be no reform,” Linton remarked.
He said the reform the people are asking for can be taken care of by the Electoral Commission under the existing law.
The General Election is carded for Friday 6th, December 2019.
15 Comments
How were the Americans treated passing through the barricades?
VTO- Vote Them Out; this will be the best electorial reform.
The Freedom Party has a lot to answer for. By pulling out because it didn’t think it could come close to winning seats, it gave voters no alternative to the two warring parties. This was a mistake. Even if they were far back in third place, they should have seen that some people in this country are sick to the teeth of both the DLP and UWP but they have no-one else to vote for. They missed an opportunity to offer an alternative.
We are going out there tomorrow to win as many seats as we can even with Skerrit’s cheating. The more seats we have in parliament the better our chances of getting what we want! Put your X for UWP, the saw.
Woooorkeeers. IF WE STAY HOME AND DO NOT VOTE THEY WILL WIN BY DEFAULT. Let’s go VOTE for the SAW.
We must go out and vote! Yes! I agree with Lennox Linton. We cannot allow Skerrit to win all the constituencies just because we did not show up to vote. There are constituencies we MUST win even with Skerrit cheating. on December 6, 2019, Let us bathe, say a prayer and go and put our “X” for the United Workers Party!
Mr linton, inspite of all what is going on, tell our brothers and sisters, the patriots of this land to step down and let things be peaceful from midnight tonight and go out to vote tomorow in large numbers. We have done enough and the good lord will fight for us.
Go and vote tomorrow! Vote for the United Workers Party. Vote for the SAW!
At first I wasn’t sure about voting but I now understand why I must vote. I must vote Skerrit out! If I don’t go and vote labourites will automatically win. We cannot have such braindead people in full control of our parliament.
There is a fundamental contradiction in Lennox Linton’s position: if the elections are as rigged as he says, Roosevelt Skerrit is bound to win regardless of how many opposition votes are cast.
Accordingly, aren’t the best options: (a) not vote at all and fight like hell after the election to subvert its illegitimate outcome, a strategy people have used all over the world, or, better still, (b) to mash up the election using direct action tomorrow to prevent people from voting, stop election personnel from working, destroy enough polling stations to invalidate the results, or combine these and other efforts.
When elections are not free and fair, voting only validates the lack of freeness and fairness.
Will the second option put people in harm’s way? Of course it will. But a country not worth dying for is a country not worth living in.
I am voting for the dlp
Linton is setting up an atmosphere for civil unrest. In the above article it is reported to have said that “his party has decided to contest the general elections even though he believes that it is not fair, nor it is going to be free”. Therefore, if he looses the election he is already establishing grounds for certain course of action.
Linton is also saying Mr. Skerrit “violate the constitutional provision that guarantees or provides that the electoral management body of Dominica, the Electoral Commission, will function independently and outside the direction and control of any other person or authority.” However, he provides no evidence to support his claim. Again Linton is reported to have said “the reform the people are asking for can be taken care of by the Electoral Commission under the existing law” how clearer it would be for Dominicans if Linton would just quote the section of the law of which he speaks, in this regard?
Linton STFU, these are similar words that Trump was preaching and then he won the election. SO if you win the election, will you still preach that it was unfair and we should go back to the polls? or would you still want electoral reform?
But mark my words, if you think things are bad in Dominica wait until UWP is elected.
“He said the reform the people are asking for can be taken care of by the Electoral Commission under the existing law.”
No my brother, not the people.
The reform you are asking for.
From where I stand the majority elected skerrit so skerrit is actually passing the reform the people want.
I am very happy that good sense prevailed over the big ego.
I feel confident that the protest will be massive at the polls. Even some of those who were given tickets to come down will either vote UWP or spoil the ballot