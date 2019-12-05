Linton urges supporters to go out and vote in massive numbers

As Election Day draws near opposition Leader Lennox Linton is encouraging supporters of the United Workers Party (UWP) to turn out in massive numbers to cast their votes.

Linton was speaking during a live interview on Q-95 Radio on Thursday morning.

He said his party has decided to contest the general elections even though he believes that it is not fair, nor it is going to be free.

“We have what is available to us, something called a vote and that vote can be exercised and will be exercised tomorrow,” Linton said.

According to him, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit can do what he wants to make the elections not free, to make it unfair in his favour as he like it to be, “but this election is about we the people of Dominica and it is our numbers that’s going to count in that election.”

“And so tomorrow we are going out and we are voting in massive numbers regardless if it’s an attack on the freedom of elections, regardless if it’s an attack on the fairness of elections which we have established, we are going out as brave soldiers in the cause of Dominica to win the elections in a landslide,” Linton stated.

He added, “That is the option that is available to us right now.”

Meantime, Linton said the reason the country is where it is today is because one man has decided he will “violate the constitutional provision that guarantees or provides that the electoral management body of Dominica, the Electoral Commission, will function independently and outside the direction and control of any other person or authority.”

He said Skerrit has exercised violated that violation mercilessly for 15 years.

“Roosevelt Skerrit has also been disobedient to the law, because he insists that if there are no amendments, the amendments that he wants to make to the House of Assembly Elections Act and the Register of Electors Act, if these amendments don’t go through, are not passed in Parliament then there can be no reform,” Linton remarked.

He said the reform the people are asking for can be taken care of by the Electoral Commission under the existing law.

The General Election is carded for Friday 6th, December 2019.