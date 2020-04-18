LIVE (from 2:00 pm): One World: Together At Home Special to Celebrate COVID-19 Workers

Dominica News Online - Saturday, April 18th, 2020 at 1:25 PM
Join Global Citizen, the World Health Organization, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, and many more artists and healthcare experts as we raise funds for global COVID-19 response efforts. Learn more at GlobalCitizen.org/TogetherAtHome.

Global Citizen is a social action platform for a global generation that aims to solve the world’s biggest challenges. On our platform, you can learn about issues, take action on what matters most, and join a community committed to social change. We believe we can end extreme poverty because of the collective actions of Global Citizens across the world.

Register to become a Global Citizen and start taking action today: https://www.globalcitizen.org/

