Live House of Assembly 16th December 2020
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
3 Comments
What a farce…! Pretence by the dictator to make us believe we are living in a proper democracy.
The DLP is arguing the fact that they want to take the OPEC loan. The UWP is saying that the government and country HAS sufficient funds being held by MMC. Douglas talking about family dependants. But every dependant has to pay a feew as well. The number of nationalization certificates speaks for itself. Douglas and the rest talking about uwp as if Lennox and all the other representatives was in politics in 95-2000. He talking about money we couldnt pay, what about the Petro default ? what about the Venezuela money from Chavez that cannot account? What about all the aid recieved after Maria and Erica that cannot be accounted for? He talking about an excess of overdraft in 2000, but as of now, DLP has inicreased an overdraft which was never approved to more that 100 million at the NBD. Douglas and Reggie and the rest like to fool people with vague info. How much is the family program? What about the mismanagement that going on now? Ham and turkey and toys in cash but loan for covid.
I’ll say it again. If we want to criticize the UWP of 20 years ago which have much different players, we should be able to criticize the DLP of 40 years ago. DLP has always tried to sell the country. From PJ to RS. IF is lessons from the past we have to learn lets learn all the lesson not just the part you alone want us to remember. The UWP of 1995 is not the same. Just like the west indies cricket team of 1995 is not the same. just like what YOU readers of this comment yourselves are not the same person you were in 1995. the players are different. Non the less i know from 1995 to 2000 things were still popping in Dominica. We were still doing well in sports, education, exporting, farming. granted we didnt have good roads etc, economically we were doing well.