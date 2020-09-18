LIVE: Kalinago Memorial Weekend official opening ceremony from 2pm

The Division of Kalinago Affairs, Kalinago Events Committee and the Kalinago Council in light of this year’s Kalinago Week, is hosting a Kalinago Memorial Weekend of activities from the 18th to the 19th of September 2020.
Today’s official ceremony is set to begin from 2pm at the Sineku Primary school.
