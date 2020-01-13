Loftus Durand participates in U.S. State Department-sponsored program on volunteerism and civic action

Recognized as emerging leaders in civil society and for their work in the field of volunteerism, Dominican Loftus Durand, St. Lucian Ekiema Yarde, and St. Kitts and Nevis national P’Della’P Stanley, are currently in the United States participating in the U.S. Department of State-sponsored International Visitor Leader Program (IVLP), themed “Volunteerism and Civic Action.”

The program, which runs from January 13 to 31, 2020, will address several areas including the impact of volunteerism in U.S. communities and how volunteers are inspired to foster a culture of service, civic involvement, and responsibility. The program begins in Washington, DC, where the group will get an overview of the ecosystem for volunteerism in the United States as well as explore the federal government’s role in promoting volunteerism and civic action.

The International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) is the Department of State’s premier professional exchange program. The program brings together emerging leaders to engage with U.S. subject matter experts and to share best practices with their global contemporaries.

Durand is the president of the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) which was at the forefront of the campaign for electoral reform in Dominica prior to the December 6, 2019, general elections which saw the Dominica Labour Party returned to power with an 18-3 majority in Parliament.