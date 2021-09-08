Man charged with murder in shooting death of Dominican woman in St. Thomas

One man has been arrested and charged for the murder of Dominican National Keoner Baron who resided in St Thomas, USVI.

According to Caribbean Loop News, Baron who was 20-years-old is the latest murder victim in the United States Virgin Islands (USVI).

Police reported that on September 4, at 4:10 pm, Baron was shot by a man while she was in the parking lot of the Home Depot in Estate Donoe.

She was taken to the Lester Schneider Regional Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries.

“On September 5, at 6:30 p.m., police arrested Justin A. Matthews, age 23 of Contant, charging him with 1st Degree Murder in the Sept 4th shooting death of 20-year-old Baron. in Donoe,” The Virgin Island Police Department reported.

Matthews was denied bail and turned over to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections, pending his Advice of Rights hearing.

Police Commissioner Nominee Ray Martinez thanked community members for giving officers information on this incident, leading to Matthews’ swift arrest.

“This is a perfect example of how efficient we can be when the VIPD and the community work together. Let’s continue to make this happen,” Commissioner Martinez said.

Anyone with information on any crimes is urged to contact police by calling 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-8477. Remember, if you see something, say something.

This was the seventh homicide on St. Thomas since the beginning of the year, and the 33 in the territory.