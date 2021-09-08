Man charged with murder in shooting death of Dominican woman in St. Thomas

One man has been arrested and charged for the murder of Dominican National Keoner Baron who resided in St Thomas, USVI.
According to Caribbean Loop News, Baron who was 20-years-old is the latest murder victim in the United States Virgin Islands (USVI).
Police reported that on September 4, at 4:10 pm, Baron was shot by a man while she was in the parking lot of the Home Depot in Estate Donoe.
She was taken to the Lester Schneider Regional Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries.
“On September 5, at 6:30 p.m., police arrested Justin A. Matthews, age 23 of Contant, charging him with 1st Degree Murder in the Sept 4th shooting death of 20-year-old Baron. in Donoe,” The Virgin Island Police Department reported.
Matthews was denied bail and turned over to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections, pending his Advice of Rights hearing.
Police Commissioner Nominee Ray Martinez thanked community members for giving officers information on this incident, leading to Matthews’ swift arrest.
“This is a perfect example of how efficient we can be when the VIPD and the community work together. Let’s continue to make this happen,” Commissioner Martinez said.
Anyone with information on any crimes is urged to contact police by calling 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-8477. Remember, if you see something, say something.
This was the seventh homicide on St. Thomas since the beginning of the year, and the 33 in the territory.
The killing of young dominican women abroad is becoming way to common. This is sad. No regard to the fact that she’s just a young girl. This is disturbing
Pardner, (if u did this ugly isht to our sister) I guess all-u too like to drop all-u (ayou) soap.
Hello and good afternoon my people. First I must extend my condolences to her family for their lost and may she Rest In Peace if she can. Home Depot is a major commercial establishment in St Thomas and they have security cameras and guards inside and outside so how can this criminal shoot this girl in broad daylight without being confronted by security. How can this be a success when he killed the girl. Mr Martinez the damage is already done. If this is such a success what the Police did when this guy called Home Depot and threatened her over the phone. It’s my understanding that this guy was arrested for possession of a loaded firearm so why was he still on the streets to take this lady life. The Police is asking for citizens help in solving crimes but they have a revolving door, Criminals go in today and you get out next week.
They looking like brother and sister. The youth of today have no regard for life. Mothers and fathers parents and guardians please raise your children right. Teach them manners and courtesy, morals and ethics. too many of our youth are dying before their time due to senseless arbitrary mindsets. Are we raising psychopaths and sociopaths?
Bible prophecy my brother. We ain’t never going back to the 60s when we had respect to give. These generation don’t have remorse and conscience. They commit crimes in broad daylight. So just think about that. And listen! It’s gonna get worse. No God, No goal. People don’t want to hear the word God or Jesus. Peace is only found in Jesus Christ. No politician, no government, no one on earth can give peace. We are altogether lost without God. Lost here, and will be lost forever if we don’t have God in our lives. Money has become the god of countless millions of people, and this god is leading them to where lost souls go. And aye! It’s not “Purgatory”. My friends, there are no such place. We call ourselves “Christians.” But we don’t pray or read the Bible. But we are Christians. And we get offended when someone mentions the name Jesus. Ironically, we expect to have peace, good children, honest government and prosperity with no crime. You can’t jump in the sea and not be wet.
What’s happening? Are Dominicans being targeted in other parts of the Caribbean? Or is this just a series of unfortunate coincidences?
In very recent times, the murders of Dominicans have happened in Antigua, St. Lucia and now St. Thomas (USVI).
What makes this more melancholy, is that, all three were pretty young and would be unable to fulfil their true potential in life.
People nowadays need to pick their friends; they need to know who their friends are; they need to know whether they are making friends with the right people before it is too late. We are living in very unfortunate times and life has become very unpredictable. People have lost all these good morals and good values that were instilled in them when they were kids. Sadly, since our parents departed this earth years ago, the parents of today have left much to be desired. They have no morals, no values, lack of a decent education, grew up in broken down homes, cannot support themselves, have no control over their children and the kids themselves imbibe all the vice they see on TV and hear on radio. It is a sad commentary. There is now a proliferation of guns everywhere and in everybody’s hands. You cannot argue with anybody today; the first thing that comes out of their mouth is shoot. Today, the powers to be have a lot to be blamed for for the decadence of society. It is a blasted shame.
Dominicans sometimes tend to forget their place. A lot of times we like to go to other countries and get ourselves involved in things that we would never dare to in Dominica. Usually out of fear that our families find out. This case will have many speculations. It could be as simple as a lovers quarrel or stolen items or a simple misunderstanding. Either way. be careful when you are in another man’s land. watch your mouths! and humble all you self. ok.
It would appear you are blaming this young lady who lost her life at Home Depot . Nothing justifies that level of violence. Furthermore : what country , St Thomas is nothing but a piece of rock that happened to sho up in the middle of the Atlantic, speed limit is 40 MPH and you drive the same 8 miles every day . It is because of our corrupt politicians at home we make such places out home .
Perception plays a part in what appears to be and what doesnt. Nowhere did i place blame on anyone. Maybe if you read all of what i previously wrote a few times nice and slow, it might APPEAR differently.
All i gave was a warning: “This case will have many speculations. It could be as simple as a lovers quarrel or stolen items or a simple misunderstanding. Either way. be careful when you are in another man’s land. watch your mouths! and humble all you self.”