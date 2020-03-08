Man killed in Petite Savanne

Police have confirmed a homicide which occurred in the village of Petite Savanne today Sunday, March 8, 2020.
Information relating to the incident remains sketchy but police have confirmed that one man is dead and another individual is in custody assisting them with their investigations.
