Marigot man drowns after suffering seizure

A 44-year-old Marigot man with a history of epilepsy drowned as a result of a seizure attack
this morning.
Dominica News Online (DNO) has been reliably informed that about 7:00 a.m, Neil Bedminister
was on his fishing boat at the Marigot fisheries complex when he suffered a seizure attack and
fell into the water.
The authorities were subsequently alerted and after an hour-long search his body was recovered from the water.
Bedminister was later pronounced dead.
10 Comments
He had a history of epilepsyThis waiting for airport does not know what epilepsy is.Typical UWP just GOSSIP and LIES..
People are dying more often in Dominica these days because we much evil and Voodoo people living among us. Every death now is said to be the results of “underlined” condition. Where had all these so called “underlined” condition been for the past many decades? Dominica is filled with sorcery and all sorts of evil activities in the young as well as the old.
As with all random deaths… was he vaccinated? Did the vaccine contribute to him having the seizure? DNO people have eyes, we can see all these random health occurrences and we can see you and the rest of the media’s point blank refusal to investigate a potential correlation! Censor this as well.
Did you miss the part where it said that he had a history of epileptic seizures? Why did you not just send a message of condolence to his bereaved family Instead?
Having a history does not answer the question. Was he vaccinated? And if so, was this episode triggered by a vax related reaction?
A lot of young deaths in D A since this vax program started. Why is everybody trying to hide the potentially fatal correlation?
And any condolences I may or may not have sent are not your concern!
It does not seem you can read. It says that he suffered from seizures, got one while on the boat and fell over. What does being or not being vaccinated have to do with it? The nerve of some of you people.
@waiting For Airport, you always write so much foolish things!
Did you not read that the man had a “history of epilepsy”?
What kind of vaccine do you think would have caused him to suffer those seizures in the past? Such nonsense, coming from you people, who think you all are smart.
@Elizabeth, do you pay attention to reality? Or just exist in a government propaganda based reality?
In reality, not too long ago, someone had a seizure and died. In reality, there are a lot of unexpected deaths recently. In reality, the vacinne was rolled out simultaneouly with the onset of these unexpected deaths.
Him having a ‘history’ does not make it impossible for him to have had a vaccine reaction that triggered this specific episode.
Why does someone simply asking for this to be investigated bother you sooo much? What is it that is being hidden, that people like you guys are so dead set against an investigation?
Waiting for Airport, I am sorry!
Your so-called REALITY is yours and yours alone–starting with the blog name above that you gave yourself.
No thanks I do not care to pay attention to that kind of REALITY, neither does the others who said the same thing I said. Accept your flaws and move on to what the rest of the World can accept as REALITY.
so sad and sorry for his family. He seemed to work hard, remember the good he did.