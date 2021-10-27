Marigot man drowns after suffering seizure

A 44-year-old Marigot man with a history of epilepsy drowned as a result of a seizure attack

this morning.

Dominica News Online (DNO) has been reliably informed that about 7:00 a.m, Neil Bedminister

was on his fishing boat at the Marigot fisheries complex when he suffered a seizure attack and

fell into the water.

The authorities were subsequently alerted and after an hour-long search his body was recovered from the water.

Bedminister was later pronounced dead.