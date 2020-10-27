Market Day with a Difference 2020 still on, despite COVID-19 

Despite the health and logistical challenges the COVID-19 Pandemic has posed to the planning and management of events, the Roseau Market Authority is preparing for another staging of its annual Market Day with a Difference, to take place on Saturday 31st October 2020 at the Roseau Market.

Superintendent of the Roseau Market, Kishma Registe, says that the months of dealing with the threat of COVID have greatly prepared her staff for managing the event. “We have been adapting to the new realities that COVID poses for several months now. The staff and vendors are aware of the protocols from the Ministry of Health and Saturday will be no different from any other as far as that goes.”

She does admit that although visitors can expect the usual cultural flair, the activity will be toned down compared to other years.

“Persons who come to shop and to experience MDWAD can still expect to see vendors dressed in madras and their brightly decorated stalls and the sound of local music and of course tasty local food, however, we will not have an opening ceremony and we will just have a drumming group for some light, live entertainment.”

As in years past, there will be prizes awarded for Best Dressed Vendor, Best Decorated Stall, Best Decorated Shop and Best Dressed Shopper.

Market Day with a Difference is part of the official Independence calendar of events and is held on the last Saturday of October each year. This year’s events are celebrated under the Independence theme “Embracing New Opportunities.” The Roseau Market Authority, which manages the Market, is overseen by the Dominica Export Import Agency (DEXIA).

DEXIA General Manager Gregoire Thomas, is appealing to market users to follow protocols in place during Market Day with a Difference. “To our patrons and vendors, please cooperate with the Market Authority in observing the COVID-19 protocols while embracing the theme of our 42nd anniversary of Independence and preserving our cultural heritage.”

He adds, “The Roseau Market plays a key role in the vending and purchase of local agricultural produce. We want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable shopping experience.”

On Saturday, the Market opens from 6:00am and patrons can shop at their leisure till 6pm in the evening.