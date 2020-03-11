Masked assailant shoots 21-year-old in the leg

A 21-year-old male is nursing gunshot wounds at the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital after being shot in the leg by a masked assailant on the compound of Miniya’s 7-11 in Canefield on Tuesday 10th March 2020.
This information was disclosed by Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Inspector Simon Edwards.
He said the incident occurred at about 3:45 am.
The young man was transported to the hospital where he was medically examined and admitted.
No arrest has been made.
Investigations are ongoing.
