Masked assailant shoots 21-year-old in the leg

A 21-year-old male is nursing gunshot wounds at the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital after being shot in the leg by a masked assailant on the compound of Miniya’s 7-11 in Canefield on Tuesday 10th March 2020.

This information was disclosed by Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Inspector Simon Edwards.

He said the incident occurred at about 3:45 am.

The young man was transported to the hospital where he was medically examined and admitted.

No arrest has been made.

Investigations are ongoing.