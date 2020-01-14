Melena Fontaine is new chairperson of Alpha Centre

Former Chief Education Officer, Melena Fontaine will fill the position of the new chairperson of the Alpha Centre, effective February 1st 2020.

Outgoing chairperson of the Centre, Claudia Bellot, made the announcement at a press conference last week.

“This morning I would like to inform you that at our board meeting on Wednesday of this week, we unanimously voted to appoint a new Chairperson for the board,” Bellot revealed. “I have always been advocating for someone to step into that position. I am very happy and very pleased to let you know that Mrs. Melena Fontaine who acted as Chief Education Officer for a while, but was head of the Special Needs Unit of the Ministry of Education, she will be our new chairperson from the 1st of February.”

Bellot said Fontaine is highly qualified in special needs and has quite a bit of experience in that field.

“She is also very knowledgeable in management and I can give you my word that Mrs Fontaine will do an excellent job as chairperson of the Alpha Centre Board,” Bellot stated.

Meantime, His Excellency, President Charles Savarin, believes that the transition between the outgoing and incoming chairpersons will be a smooth one.

“And the high standard and the quality of work which the Alpha Centre is known for, will continue,” he said.

Bellot served as chairperson of the Alpha Centre for over 20 years.