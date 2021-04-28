Michele Henderson to represent Dominica at UNESCO-organized International Jazz Day

Michele Henderson has been selected to represent Dominica at the April 30th celebration of International Jazz Day, dubbed Transcultura, with support from the Government of Dominica and the UNESCO Commission in Dominica. The Cultural Division will also provide support.

The celebration of International Jazz Day will be held in Havana, Cuba this year with a virtual audiovisual concert, seen as an ideal opportunity to bring together different branches of art in the same space, ‘with the rich rhythmic universe of the Caribbean as its soundtrack.’

Michele will feature in a 1 minute 30 second video that highlights her country of origin, her thoughts on Jazz music and her interpretation of a musical piece. The video will end with a generic fragment of the jazz standard “Autumn Leaves” that will be the common thread of all the guest videos.

Organizers say Jazz will be the link between the different expressions of art on display and they anticipate a concert full of passion, energy and virtuosity. It is an occasion to celebrate the cultural diversity of the Caribbean, through music, dance, visual arts and other cultural expressions in the region.

Within the context of the COVID-19, the Transcultura Programme is seeking to promote and engage Caribbean artists in the audiovisual concert to be produced by Cuba’s National Centre for Popular Music with the support of Transcultura.

In Cuba, the effort will be led by Roberto Fonseca in coordination with the Cuban Institute of Music, the Organizing Committee of the Jazz Plaza Festival and the National Centre for Popular Music.

Dominica’s Michele Henderson is a singer, songwriter and performer, who has enjoyed a successful career as an artiste for over 20 years. Born in Grand Bay, Dominica, Michele has thrilled audiences with her live performances in and outside the region, with major performances at the World Creole Music Festival, Dominica; Grenada Spice Jazz Festival; St. Lucia Jazz Festival; Roskilde Festival in Denmark; Jazz Artists on the Green in Trinidad and Tobago; among several other performances in the USA, Europe, Martinique and Guadeloupe.

Michele has recorded 6 albums to date and was appointed Goodwill Ambassador to Dominica in 2004.

The event can be viewed on April 30, 2021 at 6:00pm via the Facebook pages, festivaljazzplazacuba, Ministerio de Cultural de Cuba and Streaming Cuba.

About Transcultura Programme

Transcultura is a four-year Programme funded by the European Union. It seeks to deepen integration between Cuba, the Caribbean and the European Union and aims to harness diversity and build bridges between peoples and cultures from different linguistic areas.

It targets direct and indirect beneficiaries within the geographic scope of the 17 Member States of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the Caribbean Forum (CARIFORUM) and the Organization of the Eastern Caribbean States (OECS): Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Cuba, Dominica, the Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago.