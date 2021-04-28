Midnight Groovers releases new song

Midnight Groovers the Kings of Cadence have recently released an EP with six songs entitled “Do “Good” which is also the title of the first single. On this release the versatility of Marcel “KO”, Mark is on full display. Not only did he play guitar, the instrument with which he is most closely associated, but he also played all keyboards, electric bass guitar, and sang all vocals – lead as well as background.

The songs on the EP was recorded and mixed at Mark Off Studio by Mc Carthy MARIE and is available for streaming and download on all the major streaming platforms.

The video for the title song “Do Good” can be been at the link below.

