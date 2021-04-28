Midnight Groovers releases new song

Press release - Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 at 9:42 PM
Marcel “KO” Mark

Midnight Groovers the Kings of Cadence have recently released an EP with six songs entitled “Do “Good” which is also the title of the first single. On this release the versatility of Marcel “KO”, Mark is on full display. Not only did he play guitar, the instrument with which he is most closely associated, but he also played all keyboards, electric bass guitar, and sang all vocals – lead as well as background.

The songs on the EP was recorded and mixed at Mark Off Studio by Mc Carthy MARIE and is available for streaming and download on all the major streaming platforms.

The video for the title song “Do Good” can be been at the link below.

10 Comments

  1. meme
    May 1, 2021

    Seriously

    It’s a message take time and listen and you will understand instead of criticizing
    Message for all of us
    All of us

  2. meme
    May 1, 2021

    Seriously.

    Can’t you tell he is passing on message in these evil days
    the world is collapsing on us and we are still casting a blind eyes
    well let’s take heed

    Lucian allllllllll the way
    Positive message Sir..hats off to you..respect

  3. out of south city
    April 28, 2021

    Wow!! My brother, you have been blessed with so much talent. You have always maintained a peaceful persona. Please pass on the vibes to the younger generation.

  4. ElizabethLinaXavier
    April 28, 2021

    Not able to read his lips to understand the words; all I can hear is do good. But I love the music!

  5. Bussman
    April 28, 2021

    Dosnt even sounds like the old time songs they made .. all I’m hearing is “do good do good” the whole song just repeating do good do good? I mean common.. the old time sounds were great and legendary but this?

    • meme
      May 1, 2021

      Well can’t you tell it’s a message

  6. Zandoli
    April 28, 2021

    The music and lyrics are very simple. No real improvement since their heyday in the 70s.

  7. ??
    April 28, 2021

    Positive vibes! Love it!

  8. concern
    April 28, 2021

    This is strictly talent. Bless Bro…

  9. Dry Crix
    April 27, 2021

    Impressive KO. Love it! Sweet melody simple lyrics. Timeless :-D

