Midnight Groovers releases new song

Midnight Groovers the Kings of Cadence have recently released an EP with six songs entitled “Do “Good” which is also the title of the first single. On this release the versatility of Marcel “KO”, Mark is on full display. Not only did he play guitar, the instrument with which he is most closely associated, but he also played all keyboards, electric bass guitar, and sang all vocals – lead as well as background.
The songs on the EP was recorded and mixed at Mark Off Studio by Mc Carthy MARIE and is available for streaming and download on all the major streaming platforms.
The video for the title song “Do Good” can be been at the link below.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
10 Comments
Seriously
It’s a message take time and listen and you will understand instead of criticizing
Message for all of us
All of us
Seriously.
Can’t you tell he is passing on message in these evil days
the world is collapsing on us and we are still casting a blind eyes
well let’s take heed
Lucian allllllllll the way
Positive message Sir..hats off to you..respect
Wow!! My brother, you have been blessed with so much talent. You have always maintained a peaceful persona. Please pass on the vibes to the younger generation.
Not able to read his lips to understand the words; all I can hear is do good. But I love the music!
Dosnt even sounds like the old time songs they made .. all I’m hearing is “do good do good” the whole song just repeating do good do good? I mean common.. the old time sounds were great and legendary but this?
Well can’t you tell it’s a message
The music and lyrics are very simple. No real improvement since their heyday in the 70s.
Positive vibes! Love it!
This is strictly talent. Bless Bro…
Impressive KO. Love it! Sweet melody simple lyrics. Timeless