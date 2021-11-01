Minister of National Security condemns murder of businessman; confident justice will be served  

Minister of National Security and Home Affair, Rayburn Blackmoore has added his voice to the public condemnation of the brutal murder of promient businessman Norman Rolle. However Blackmoore has expressed his full confidence in the jurisdiction system in bringing the attacker to justice.
On the evening of October 29, 2021, 89-year-old Rolle who was the proprietor of Valley Engineering is said to have been attacked in his home at Sylvania and his body was later discovered in nearby bushes on his premises.
According to information from Assistant Superintendent of Police, George Theophile, at the time of discovery about 11: 30 p.m., police officers noticed multiple wounds to Rolle’s head and face and a puncture wound to his neck.
Theophile further reported that the businessman was pronounced dead on the scene by a medical practitioner and one individual was in police custody assisting with investigations.
In a statement to the media, Blackmoore labeled Rolle’s alleged killing as “shocking, disturbing and very unfortunate.”
“I want to condemn what appears to have been a brutal killing,” he declared.
The National Security stated that the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force has proven in the past to be second to none in the region and therefore, “I am very confident that the police will apprehend and prosecute the culprit or culprits responsible for this terrible and very vicious act.”
Blackmoore further extended condolences on behalf of the government of Dominica to the family, loved ones and employees of Mr Rolle.
When are we going to stop blaming politicians for the actions of our sons and daughters? You all are there condemning Blackmore but have you every heard any of his children involved in a crime? No. We need to take ownership of our families and our children and stop depending on police and politicians to discipline them.
Wow. A man is brutally murder and these Charlatans are spouting so much political foolishness and nonsense. Please show some empathy and respect to the families of the deceased. Casting aspersions and pointing at your political opponents would not solve the crime. Everything is not about this filthy political games. This is sickening and downright pathetic.
Dr Clayton is posting BS about employment,again Lying to the people.In 1995 when the corrupt UWP won election the population was 71,105,when they were kicked of office for CORRUPTION the population was 69,560.Today 2021 the population is 72,223.Before DLP won the election there was no Clear Harbour,Clear Harbour employs about 1,000.There was no NEP,about,3,400 has been employed for 9 years now.We now have 2,700 receiving $300 monthly,that was not so under UWP.DLP has employed more police,teachers,nurses and firemen than any other government.According to the traffic dept out of a population of 72,223,Dominica has 37,000 registered vehicles.Thousands of people who were once PAYING rent are now living in $250,000 and $300,000 houses and apartments FREE.The rent money is going into their pockets.Every year the Haitians send millions of dollars to Haiti from Dominica.The hypocrites are blaming crimes on unemployment.The BLUE CRIMINALS are encouraging LAZINESS and supporting crimes .FACTS.
What jdid Tony Asytaphans discover/find/reveal.to support the ’empty claim of corruption’? To my memory it was NADA. That claim was the foundation for ” … any means necessary’. UWP can talk about that – wasted money..
DNO get your subject right. Dominica’s National Security Minister is Roosevelt Skerrit. Yes we pay Blackmore a salary but He is Not the one responsible. Similarly, Dominica’s Education Minister is Roosevelt Skerrit, Health Minister is Roosevelt Skerrit, Agriculture Minister is Roosevelt Skerrit, Attorney General is Roosevelt Skerrit, Sports Minister is Roosevelt Skerry even the President of Dominica is Roosevelt Skerrit and all other ministers in the Cabinet is Roosevelt Skerrit except these two:
1. Prime Minister: Anthony Haden
2. Finance Minister is Anthony Hayden
RandyX,it is people like you who support and condone criminal activities in Dominica by constantly LYING to people.Skerrit said NO LAW NO CONSTITUTION,that is not a complete sentence.Tell the people exactly what Skerrit said.Wicked sons of Satan.
Thanks for your sorry attempt to spin things in his favour. If I show you a written document that he made this statement, you will still deny it. So, I won’t bother. Get on your rotten bike and get out of here. You are one useless human being…
Lin clown, This so-called workers criminals would not understand what is right from wrong just like ugly Lenny, just imagine some of my favourite relatives ugly Lenny, supporters vexed with me for talking the truth what is that all about?? I can’t understand these people they are all comedians!!!
Dogs your the biggest comedian of all
Front door or back door..take your peepwi..swim…front door or back door..you blind loyalist that are very shame but you all doing like, you it shame..sir.madam your ignorance is a highway for fat minds . but it not your dam business neither is mine..so go 2 hell if you want but strength is the ability to critise your own self..much less for your master who cannot do no wrong… passports is your main export…you should be ashame…bargai par bon in dominique
"In a statement to the media, Blackmoore labeled Rolle's alleged killing as "shocking, disturbing and very unfortunate."
Mr Blackmore, an 86 year old businessman was so cruelly and brutally murdered and you, as a former police officer for many years and now a senator government minister for over 20 years, using the word ‘unfortunate’ to describe that brutal murder? Man in the context of what happened unfortunate should never be used. If a bullet was intended to get someone else and somehow it got Mr Role that I would understand as unfortunate. But that brutal murder? No wonder Skerrit said you all 17 ministers are damn useless, incompetent and can’t represent Dominica outside of Dominica. You can’t even represent Dominica in Dominica
DNO allu r pure bad stats. In one article the victim is 86 years old and then he suddenly 89?
ADMIN: Point taken. The age is corrected.
The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF) has launched an investigation into the death of 86- year-old local businessman Norman Rolle. Hey, there is a small mistake there with the age.
On the evening of October 29, 2021, 89-year-old Rolle
ADMIN: Thank you, we had that corrected.
RIP to the deceased, but you call just condemning and not doing nothing about it….
But he called for help and they refused to respond which led up to him handling his problem himself and falling victim to the occupier of his property. How national security have anything to say? The police department failed another civilian and now he’s on ice. What kind of country is this?
Shut up Blackmore! Skerrit just told us in Grandbay that he badly needs help and although he has you and 15 more ministers in his cabinet, yet, non of you can help him represent Dominica outside of Dominica and as a result, he has to beg Grandbay people to accept Vince Henderson. In fact not only that but he wants one of you to replace as Prime Minister so he could become president but all you are waste of time and incompetent. So on soft subjects like this one alone you can find your voice
I see in the current commentary a call for more aggressive action by the Government to act urgently to energize the economy to provide jobs and a living wage . There is also an urgent need for the Dominican society to be more engaged in what ails the country.. Hiding in the bushes will not get the country out of the mess of corruption , criminality even in high as well as low places
Clayton, respect, but “hiding in the bushes” is an unfortunate expression” in these circumstances. Perhaps you could rephrase this?
@Me, you spoke my thoughts! For that reason thumbs down #8 is mine to Clayton for not coming out clean. What does he mean by “hiding in the bushes” and who is he speaking about?
It cannot be the men and women of Government for they are not hiding–at least I cannot perceive that idea.
Woman am 48 with several well behave children..but why do you criticize the things that makes most sense for the development of the next generation?..you are not a patriotic person..it’s like you don’t and you doh have no sense of natural justice but you sopport blindly…you are very politically bias..am a child of the 70’s and your only export is passport….dam shame…is that’s you like?…if it was not for a place called lopayhee, u would have shut your ignorant mind from discuss like dat…but soon dollar will die and Jeffery dalmer will visit in your cold den…ma Dominique will punish you ungrateful children of hers…mark doz words
They must throw the keys away on who killed this 86 years man. this person is wicked and heartless, and whoever represents this monster in court is just as bad selling their soul for money. Blood will be all over their hands.
Blackmoore you call it: shocking, disturbing and very unfortunate. You know what, stop your crocodile tears. It’s you, your political master and that private militia of his, that are in no small part responsible for that nasty crime wave which we are presently experiencing in Dominica. May I remind you: NO LAW AND NO CONSTITUTION… is your political masters doctrine. What of course follows is, monkey see, monkey do. So stop talking, let’s see some serious action from you and his militia!
You see, everything in Dca is contaminated and everyone connected to the DLP (like this alleged killer) feels like they are above the law. An expample would be the “guys on the Block / Melissa’s Snipers”.
When policemen get back to policing and stop being a militia for the DLP supported by rouge snipers we will slowly begin to realize some sense of normalcy. It is alleged that so many white collar crimes are being committed and none are being prosecuted. Even in the case of the said Mehul allegation are rife that the police was deeply involved the planning and failed execution of attempted and failed deportation. As far as I am concerned its the DLP that has the country in this state. Yes Dca is a failed state thanks in part to the CDPF.
Rest in eternal peace Mr. Rolle and thank you for all you did for Dca.
Well put! You have prosecuted your case against this despotic regime flawlessly well. Every unbiased judge (the people) would find them ( the entire autocracy) guilty as charged.
Go tell Rayburn that this alleged killer was just following the dear leader–The chickens are coming home- sorry for Mr. Rolle but this is cause and effect. Mellissa any snipers left in the camp? The story is when you armed thugs to protect you the guns are turned o n you- the citizens–where are my navy seals you’all?
Bwa-Banday an observation that when those same “guys on the block/ Melissa’s Snipers” were supporting J I or J F (UWP) they were not snipers nor block guys?
It is so sad we can only see through colored eyes. Most of them who are on the DLP side now supported J I & or J F. They campaigned hard for UWP. I am on the island – Roseau and what I am telling you is not hearsay but facts.
You people must stop playing blame games. DA is blessed. No one sends those guys to commit murder, steal, etc. It is sad when unfortunate situations happen that you people try to politicize everything. Your minds are clouded with hatred hence do not see the problem objectively, nor can you genuinely be an individual who can contribute to society. It took a village to raise a child back in the days but now alas everyone is so selfish with me, myself, and I syndrome. I feel sad for both – my personal friend Mr. Rolle and also the parent of the young man.
Persons like u give a false blame pic to the…
Continued. How your constant complaining and blaming a PM and other persons contribute to the demise and thinking of the young people. You see persons working and you do not know that they have loans etc for everything for you guys is that someone gave to them. You see why these young people do not think they have to work because those who work hard, pay the bank are in OD sometimes, you and many others give them the impression is the PM of someone gave it to them. So what the young think is a doggy world and they do what .. murder to take what was given freely to those who work very hard. You teach them that is Massa who took all that their forefathers had. You are creating monsters by your attitudes and thinking negatively. Take stock and ask yourself “Do I contribute to my country and resent a good citizen so others can model me?’
Time to stop those negatives because whilst you point hands here and there, many of us are equally guilty. We raise our children bad and I can
What are you, Mr. Blackmoore, and your fellow adherents of this lawless Cabinet doing to curb criminal activity in Dominica?
Yes, we can always blame the unambitious, foolhardy young men for the hightened state of fear and criminality. Where are the jobs that pay a livable wage. It is proven that nothing stops a bullet like a good paying job.
Mr. Blackmoore, your words and your efforts to bring criminals to justice regardless of their station in life are diametrically opposite. It will take much more than lip service to arrest the unacceptable spike in crime.
Finally, when the incumbent administration of any country is lawless the entire country becomes lawless. Remember the man who squats in the office of the prime minister beat his chest and arrogantly declared that no law, no constitution can prevent him from having his way.
Get a life, IBO. Can you stop all these vicious crimes happening in America and the world? No. Shut your mouth and behave yourself. You seem to have a dying love for Skerrit. You are so fixated on him.
Mr. Rolle’s death is not only shocking and brutal. It is a reflection of a barbaric culture that needs to be eradicated quickly and completely. In recent times, several murders have taken place in Dominica and not one can be justified. How this case is handled will send a strong message about the country’s seriousness to eradicate these types of crimes.
Beyond the government, parents, friends, neighbours, the school, the church, the police, the judicial system, social clubs, and many others will need to put their heads together to address this growing nightmare. It will take much more than physical security to address this problem. A new way of thinking must be instilled into our people. Dominica is a beautiful country but its landscape is being defaced by crimes that have no place in the nature isle.
DNO: I hope you will keep a running tally and update the public on the number of murders that have occurred to date for the year each time you report a murder.
This comment is one of the most instructive I’ve read on this news site. I agree with every word written.
The commenter calls for the government and the whole of civil society to put their collective brain power together and come up with plans, strategies and mechanisms to lower this spiralling, out of control crime rate to acceptable levels as no government can totally eradicate crime.
Sad to say, these words will fall on deaf ears as this is an exclusionary administration. It is quite evident that nothing will change unless this DLP-led government is changed.
Ibo France you do not contribute a solution to a problem. All you are is obsessed with a government, the PM, anyone associated with the DLP. Your attitude does not contribute to a better society. When young people read your comments what are you telling them or teaching them? To be hateful, to be disrespectful to authority. All you do is play a blame game directed at those you do not like. Where is tolerance? Patience? humility? Where is respect for authority? Where is the knowledge that tomorrow you the disrespector will be in a position and want the respect that you never gave?
You need to sit down and take a good look at how you do things. Am I contributing to the betterment of society? Are my comments, behavior helping to mold a young one or I am creating a monster who might turn and attack me? Am I so obsessed with blaming someone that young ones may mirror me, not owning up if they make a mistake which should be a lesson? Ibo change your perspective contribute to the…
As you say: “A new way of thinking must be instilled into our people”.
It is what Thomas Hardy envisaged when he wrote:
We would establish those of kindlier build,
In fair compassions skilled,
Men of deep art in life development.
Those three lines are a testimony to the life of Norman Rolle.
That begs the question, who or what instilled that ‘old’ way of thinking? I suggest that the ‘old’ way of thinking wasn’t instilled all that long ago. In fact less than 20 years ago. When that man uttered his famous words: no law and no constitution… and got away with it and subsequently even was re-elected, that was the end of Dominica as we knew it up until then. However, he is not the only one to blame, the ones that keep on voting for him are the real offenders.
Me too. I agree. This is constructive writing. Great