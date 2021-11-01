Minister of National Security condemns murder of businessman; confident justice will be served  

Minister of National Security and Home Affair, Rayburn Blackmoore has added his voice to the public condemnation of the brutal murder of promient businessman Norman Rolle. However Blackmoore has expressed his full confidence in the jurisdiction system in bringing the attacker to justice.

On the evening of October 29, 2021, 89-year-old Rolle who was the proprietor of Valley Engineering is said to have been attacked in his home at Sylvania and his body was later discovered in nearby bushes on his premises.

According to information from Assistant Superintendent of Police, George Theophile, at the time of discovery about 11: 30 p.m., police officers noticed multiple wounds to Rolle’s head and face and a puncture wound to his neck.

Theophile further reported that the businessman was pronounced dead on the scene by a medical practitioner and one individual was in police custody assisting with investigations.

In a statement to the media, Blackmoore labeled Rolle’s alleged killing as “shocking, disturbing and very unfortunate.”

“I want to condemn what appears to have been a brutal killing,” he declared.

The National Security stated that the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force has proven in the past to be second to none in the region and therefore, “I am very confident that the police will apprehend and prosecute the culprit or culprits responsible for this terrible and very vicious act.”

Blackmoore further extended condolences on behalf of the government of Dominica to the family, loved ones and employees of Mr Rolle.