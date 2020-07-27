Ministry of Education working to ensure that students return to ‘comfortable, safe learning environment’ -Jeffrey Blaize

Assistant Chief Education Officer Dr. Jeffrey Blaize says the Ministry of Education continues to work closely with the Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment on decisions relating to student engagement in the physical classroom space come September 2020.
Students were forced to stay home and conduct work via Google classroom online due to the threat posed by the Covid-19 Pandemic.
“Moving forward to the reopening of our schools, we know that it will be similarly challenging, however protocol, guidelines and action points are being conceptualized to ensure that our students and our staff are operating in a comfortable, safe learning environment,” Dr. Blaize said recently at a news conference.
He continued, “We do have a range of options, however, spanning from regular schooling to shift systems if necessary to ensure that our students can access their education in a safe environment.”
Dr. Blaize said further that the Ministry of Education is also working closely with our local, regional and international partners to ensure that schools are physically ready to accommodate students in the upcoming academic year.
“Consequently, we intend to engage in a number of activities in that regard,” the education official noted. “We intend to significantly increase the number of water troughs at our schools to ensure that we place handwashing as a priority for our students and staff.”
He said the schools will be equipped with additional dispensers for sanitization and “will increase cleaning supplies to our schools as well as increase the engagement of our cleaners.”
Dr. Blaize also said that the Ministry of Education will erect signs to raise awareness of students and the general public on protocol and related measures in this regard.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
8 Comments
an education system which assesses students but then the assessment is shelved, since it is only concern with the top performers, so what becomes of the poor performers? what is the plan for the students who have performed poorly at the assessment?
Dr. Blaize I am a bit disappointed in the results of.this years assessment. Once again the small schools are still lagging behind . especially the ones where the administrators are.overly qualified for their position. In my little matches box head shouldnt these schools be excelling?
I say to the Ministry of Education a greater shoould be placed on the daily operarations o schools. After all, that’s why in each district there are education officers.
So what is the plan for pre schoolers and nursery children since they cant read all the signs and yet keep social distancing.
Talk, talk and more talk. That’s all we get from these guys. Come Xmas time and they still be talking!
Just like how you talk all day and do no work.
Why hasn’t Dr. Blaize been appointed the rightful Chief Education Officer? He’s been at the forefront for many years and is duly qualified. He’s been a champion for Dominican students and the education system in Dominica including being proactive with this Covid-19 pandemic.
I AGREE HE IS DESERVING AND SHOULD BE APPOINTED.