Ministry of Health issues Dengue outbreak alert

The Ministry of Health and Social Services wishes to inform the general public of an increase in Dengue occurring in Dominica at this time. Since the beginning of September, there has been an increase in hospitalization due to Dengue. A few of them required admission to the Intensive Care Unit. All admission cases were managed and discharged upon improvement. There have been no reported deaths from Dengue Fever at this time.

The beginning of the rainy season throughout the Caribbean region has seen an increase in the Dengue transmission.

Dengue is an infectious disease caused by a virus transmitted by the Aedes Aegypti mosquito. You can get Dengue Fever if you are bitten by a mosquito which is carrying the virus.

Dengue Fever is also called Break Bone Fever. It can become a serious public health problem.

The Symptoms include a high fever, eye pain, intense headaches, severe joint and muscle pain, vomiting and a rash.

Sometimes some persons can present with the severe form of the disease known as Dengue Haemorrhagic Fever, in which there can be bleeding under your skin, from the nose, gums, gut and may result in damage to the liver. The bleeding can be massive, causing Dengue Shock Syndrome, which can lead death.

Persons presenting with signs or symptoms of dengue fever should seek immediate attention at the nearest health centre or their personal doctor.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services advises the public to take precautionary measures to prevent the breeding of the Aedes Aegypti mosquito which carries the vector.

To prevent the spread of Dengue Fever, you must first prevent the breeding of its vector, the Aedes Aegypti mosquito. It prefers to breed in clean, stagnant water, easily found in and around our homes.

You can get rid of the Aedes Aegypti mosquito by frequently checking and removing stagnant water in your premises; by keeping your environment clean; by covering all containers capable of holding water — drums, cisterns, barrels and tanks; by keeping potted plants in wet soil and sand; and by getting rid of all old tires. Which you may use to landscape or grow vegetables.

You may protect yourself from mosquito bites by using a mosquito repellent and mosquito nets while sleeping.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services has stepped up its activities in controlling the spread of Dengue Fever.

The General public is asked to remain calm and assist in fighting against the spread of Dengue Fever.

It is imperative that every household and every community plays its part in the fight against this Dengue outbreak, thus ensuring the success of this campaign.

REMEMBER: PREVENTION IS BETTER THAN CURE.