Miss Dominica Queen Show Committee resigns

Dominica News Online (DNO) has been informed that the entire Carnival Queen Show Committee has resigned.

DNO can confirm that the Committee, through its chairperson Romaulda Hyacinth, submitted a letter of resignation to the Dominica Festivals Committee (DFC) on Monday.

Some of the contestants, we are told, complained of a conflict of interest within the Committee, with reference made to one particular contestant, who they claimed, was close to a member of the Committee.

DNO contacted Hyacinth who told us that she did not wish to comment on the matter.

The abrupt resignation of the Queen Show Committee just two months before the scheduled staging of 2020 National Queen Show in February next year, has cast a shadow over the event which has been struggling to attract sponsorship for the contestants.

So far only one contestant, Shannon Connor St Hilaire of Soufriere, has received full sponsorship from Jungle Bay Resort and Spa.

The Miss Dominica Pageant is scheduled to be held on February 20, 2020, on the forecourt of the Windsor Park Sports Stadium.