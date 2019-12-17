Miss Dominica Queen Show Committee resigns

Dominica News Online (DNO) has been informed that the entire Carnival Queen Show Committee has resigned.
DNO can confirm that the Committee, through its chairperson Romaulda Hyacinth, submitted a letter of resignation to the Dominica Festivals Committee (DFC) on Monday.
Some of the contestants, we are told, complained of a conflict of interest within the Committee, with reference made to one particular contestant, who they claimed, was close to a member of the Committee.
DNO contacted Hyacinth who told us that she did not wish to comment on the matter.
The abrupt resignation of the Queen Show Committee just two months before the scheduled staging of 2020 National Queen Show in February next year, has cast a shadow over the event which has been struggling to attract sponsorship for the contestants.
So far only one contestant, Shannon Connor St Hilaire of Soufriere, has received full sponsorship from Jungle Bay Resort and Spa.
The Miss Dominica Pageant is scheduled to be held on February 20, 2020, on the forecourt of the Windsor Park Sports Stadium.
The truth for the reason is yet to be told. There are three sides to every story .
Hmmmmmmmm….more drama to come. Wait and see………….
Finally we may have new persons who will bring in some difference and a higher level of class to the show…..
well if thats the case they resigned as they should have done . cause DCA is always a place where is who u know that making u go anywhere. it seems to come down to a hiring or picking the person you know best over the person who is best
and so far the country has been suffering for that and will continue to suffer
IT HAS ONLY JUST BEGUN
An entire committee resigned because of what? Mrs. Hyacinth needs to be honest with herself and her family and she also needs to realize that neither herself or her family is bigger than the event. Whilst the event committee was placed under her care, the event belongs to the GoCOD(Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica)…
Now you have publicly opened a can of worm, please inform the public the real reason for your resignation…..
After such , i will provide the real reason behind the committee resignation…
I wonder why everything in Dominica always have confusion, can anything run smoothly?
Woyyyyy, it just start!