Montserrat reports first case of coronavirus

Dominica News Online - Wednesday, March 18th, 2020 at 7:16 AM
Montserrat has confirmed its first case of coronavirus/COVID -19.

The Minister of Health, Charles Kirnon made the announcement during a news conference held by officials of the island’s Ministry of Health.

Kirnon said three suspected cases were sent abroad for testing and one was returned positive. That individual is now under quarantine.

Health officials said other persons are currently in quarantine, though they did not reveal the exact number.

Kirnon also stated that his ministry is receiving assistance from the UK in dealing with the COVID-19 contagion.

The message from Montserrat’s Ministry of Health to the general public now that COVID-19 has been confirmed on Montserrat is to stay vigilant; practice social distancing — at least two meters if persons exhibit signs of cold, cough, flu. Practice good hygiene, and to stay away from public gatherings.

A flu clinic is to be opened from tomorrow on the island, stated Ministry officials.

