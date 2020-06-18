More Dominican agricultural workers leave for Canada in July

Another group of Dominicans will soon leave for Canada under the Canada Caribbean Seasonal Agricultural Workers Programme in July.

Deputy Labour Commissioner, Eric Mendes, made the announcement while speaking to State-Owned DBS Radio.

“We expect another set to be leaving in the month of July. The numbers are not confirmed yet, but if all goes well we would expect in the month of July, not as big as 66 there are some more scheduled to leave in July,” he said.

According to Mendes some of the workers are contracted to the employers for six (6) months and most of them between 3 to 4 months.

“The minimum would be a 3 months contract,” he explained.

He indicated that this is their livelihood, a lot of them do not work in Dominica and they have not been able to do so because of Covid-19.

“They have not been able to work for some time and they look at that as their source of income,” Mendes noted.

He also indicated that the 66 Dominicans who left for Canada earlier in June arrived safely.

“The workers thankfully, thank God, have arrived safely,” Mendes stated. “They are in the process as we speak of completing the quarantine cycle and we expect very shortly within a couple of days they will commence their contractual obligations.”