More financial investment needed in arts and culture – Chief Cultural Officer

Chief Cultural Officer, Raymond Lawrence, says that to further develop the country, more financial investment needs to be made in the arts and culture sector.

His comment came at the 2020 Golden Drum Awards, held over the weekend where 13 individuals were recognized for their contributions to the arts and culture in Dominica.

“In the overall plans for Dominica’s development, we are going to need to invest more in the arts and culture, including our performance spaces like the Arawak House of Culture and the Old Mill because our arts and culture do play a vital role in the upliftment, advancement and promotion of our country,” Lawrence stated.

The Chief Cultural officer challenged awardees to create opportunities for culture to thrive in Dominica and further noted that the wider Dominican public must play its part in ensuring that the population is involved in some level of cultural growth.

“We want to encourage all those involved in promoting arts and culture in Dominica to continue to provide opportunities for our population to be engaged in the creative and positive pursuit and for the population to be involved in some form of cultural development,” he stated. “Let’s all help to make Dominica a better place by making positive contributions to Dominica’s development through the promotion of music, dance, creole language, creole education, culture tourism, culture industry, and the list goes on.”

Meantime, Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, International Transport, and Maritime Initiatives, with special responsibility for Air and Sea Port Operations, Chekira Lockhart-Hypolite, who represented the Minister of Culture Roslyn Paul says COVID-19 has presented new opportunities for artists and culture.

According to Lockhart-Hypolite, “our performers and our musical bands have a great opportunity now to help to inspire and motivate and help to promote our country. Our artists can help to encourage our population to bring out the best in ourselves and bring out the true richness of our people and our landscape.”

The Parliamentary Secretary commended the artists for raising Dominica’s recognition in the international community.