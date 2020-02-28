More funds needed to complete renovation of Roseau Cathedral

His Lordship, Bishop Gabriel Malzaire, has revealed that the renovation work at the Roseau Cathedral has not moved at the rate as expected and will need an additional 3 to 4 million dollars for its completion.
The Roseau Cathedral, which is over 150 years old, represents historical, cultural and religious significance for the people of Dominica and its renovation is being done in phases. The project started back in 2013 and has encountered several delays.
In July 2019, Dean of the Roseau Cathedral, Fr. Nigel Karam, said that the Cathedral was completely covered but there were still finishing touches to be added to the roofing and that is expected to be completed by the end of July.
He added that although the damage caused by Hurricane Maria was “fairly extensive”, most of the work is already done and what is left is mainly the cleaning and redoing of the floors which were completely damaged by the weather conditions. He said the majority of the tiles on the roof remained in place and proved to be resilient.
“The Cathedral, unfortunately, has not moved at the rate that we expected,” Bishop Malzaire told Dominica News Online (DNO) in an interview.
“But right now we are at the stage of working on the flooring,” he said. “We would need at least 3 to 4 million dollars to complete; right now, the monies that we have will only finish the floor.”
According to the Bishop, when one is doing renovation work, it’s almost difficult to gauge exactly what is needed, “because as you go along, you realize you have more than you expected.”
“Initially a project that should be a $2.5 million project has gone to $12million,” Malzaire stated.
Meantime, he said the roof is finished.
“After that, we have, of course, the windows and doors. Then, we have the choir loft; then we have to finish the ceiling…,” Bishop Malzaire explained. “After the floor, the last major work we have to do is the ceiling. So, I think we are on our way.”
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
6 Comments
CBI money running out,and he wants more money,call the Pope for your money pal.
Let Rome give it to you
Give money to the Anglican Church. they need it more. The Roman Catholic Church is the richest organisation on earth. They have enough. Last time Skerrit gave them millions. Still nothing. Let Malziere fight his battle. Tithes are given every Sunday. sort it out.
Our Savior never needed money or a building to preach his Father’s word, he never needed money to heal the sick and feed the poor. This is just a sad way to fill the pockets of powerless men. You do not need a building to praise the Father, he is everywhere and in everyone. “Money is the root of all evil” and yet all these priests and preachers and driving around in expensive vehicles, and big houses, and wear expensive suits. This is not right. God does not hear you better or put more attention to you when you go to a man made building, your body is the church. your mind and soul is the congregation. Praise him from wherever you may be, no one can state that they are more blessed and saved than you just because they go to church every Sunday, that doesn’t make you a better person. A lot of those that go to church are very judgemental people. You sin regularly then go to church to “cleanse” and then recommense the following day.. It is not right.
As long as this man called Gabriel Malzaire is head of the Catholic church in Da no one should give-up their hard earned money to improve the church.
The church needs new and more progressive leadership in DA- go raise your own funds or better yet go back to St. Lucia Mr.Malzaire.
Please your Lordship, please forgive them for they know not what they say. Please do not shake your gown on them and I will donate funds to our Cathedral.