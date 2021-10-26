“More than 2,000 primary school students without learning devices; Govt. continues to distribute to those in need”

The Government of Dominica continues with its distribution of learning devices island wide to ensure that every student is able to access their classes virtually.

The distribution of tablets began over the weekend to primary school students in Tete Morne, Grandbay, Roseau and the Kaliango Territory and according to government officials, more than 600 devices based on need, were given out.

“Based on our data collected from a survey from school principals…2197 primary school students do not have devices,” Education Minister Octavia Alfred said adding that 250 of these students are from the Kalinago Territory.

“53 are from Atkinson Primary , 44 from Salybia Primary , 63 from Concord Primary and 90 are from Sineku Primary,” she said.

The Minister revealed that the Government of Dominica, through the Ministry of Education, has acquired 2984 devices through a programme sponsored by the OECS and was in the process of obtaining more devices which are expected to be on the island by the end of the year.

“Therefore, unless something goes drastically wrong, every student in Dominica will have his or her own device by the end of the year,” Alfred stated.

Alfred noted that the distribution of devices will ensure that students will be able to access their classes online and stated that while the Kalinago Territory is experiencing problems with internet connection, the government, through NTRC, has ensured that there is access to various locations in the Territory.

Meanwhile, the minister advised students to make good use of the devices and to be responsible digital citizens.

“You do not want to do anything naughty or silly…,” she advised. “You have to be responsible, behave respectfully and protect your reputation and your privacy.”

Alfred admonished the students that, “If something is private it’s not supposed to be shared on your device. We have private conversations, we have private information” and advised that the tablet is not a toy, “so you need to take care of it.”

She called on parents and teachers to help students to recognize fake news and dangerous websites.

Students of the Roseau Primary School received a total of 89 tablets on Saturday 23rd, October 2021. Eighty-one (81) students from the Castle Bruce Primary School received devices on Monday.