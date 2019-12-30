Music Video: Big God – Rehlar (Official Video)

Stephen Akintunjoye (a.k.a Rehlar) is a Nigerian born gospel minister who currently resides in Dominica. Rehlar has released a brand new music video titled ”Big God”.
‘Big God’ is a captivating afro-tune that preaches how God’s greatness is infinite. [Psalms 147:5].
It is assured by the Holy Spirit of God that you will be blessed as you dance and sing along.
‘Big God by Rehlar’ is available on all digital stores.
wow! great song
Very nice. Amen to Jesus.
An awesome one.
Nice song nice everything, but,I know this “God” thing is just a cash grab to a lot of Nigerians, just one more way to earn and income. Whether it’s by building a church to “cast out demons” , having a choir or music such as this one, it’s just a way to pander to the masses. But it’s all good I guess, better than hustling drugs, or something illegal…to each his own.
Creflo does it…so hey..do you
That’s your level of understanding.