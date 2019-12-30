Music Video: Big God – Rehlar (Official Video)

Dominica News Online - Sunday, December 29th, 2019 at 11:49 PM
Rehlars Music Cover – Design By Rel Kapcha

Stephen Akintunjoye (a.k.a Rehlar) is a Nigerian born gospel minister who currently resides in Dominica. Rehlar has released a brand new music video titled ”Big God”.

‘Big God’ is a captivating afro-tune that preaches how God’s greatness is infinite. [Psalms 147:5].

It is assured by the Holy Spirit of God that you will be blessed as you dance and sing along.

‘Big God by Rehlar’ is available on all digital stores.

5 Comments

  1. Good Listener
    December 30, 2019

    wow! great song

  2. A. George
    December 30, 2019

    Very nice. Amen to Jesus.

  3. Precious
    December 30, 2019

    An awesome one.

  4. Comment
    December 30, 2019

    Nice song nice everything, but,I know this “God” thing is just a cash grab to a lot of Nigerians, just one more way to earn and income. Whether it’s by building a church to “cast out demons” , having a choir or music such as this one, it’s just a way to pander to the masses. But it’s all good I guess, better than hustling drugs, or something illegal…to each his own.
    Creflo does it…so hey..do you

    • Wise One
      December 30, 2019

      That’s your level of understanding.

