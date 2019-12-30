Music Video: Big God – Rehlar (Official Video)

Stephen Akintunjoye (a.k.a Rehlar) is a Nigerian born gospel minister who currently resides in Dominica. Rehlar has released a brand new music video titled ”Big God”.

‘Big God’ is a captivating afro-tune that preaches how God’s greatness is infinite. [Psalms 147:5].

It is assured by the Holy Spirit of God that you will be blessed as you dance and sing along.

‘Big God by Rehlar’ is available on all digital stores.