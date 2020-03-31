MUSIC VIDEO: Big God (repraise) – Rehlar

Stephen Akintunjoye (a.k.a Rehlar) is a Nigerian born gospel minister who currently resides in Dominica.
Rehlar releases a Repraise of his previous release with same title ‘Big God’ which is also the #Song3 from his #2020OneSongEachMonthChallenge
.
Rehlar had this to say about this recent release: “We are to give thanks in everything because that is the will of God for us even in [these] hard times. Dance and Rejoice with this song.”
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.