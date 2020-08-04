NASA hails success of SpaceX’s 1st astronaut mission: ‘This is just the beginning’

The success of SpaceX’s first-ever crewed mission has NASA very optimistic about the future of human spaceflight.

A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule carrying NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico today (Aug. 2), wrapping up the company’s historic Demo-2 test flight to the International Space Station.

Demo-2’s May 30 launch was the first orbital crewed mission to depart from U.S. soil since the final flight of NASA’s space shuttle program, back in 2011. With Demo-2 now in the books, the nation is poised to make this drought a distant memory, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said.

Read the full story from Space.com…