National Budget Address 2020-2021 by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit

Dominica News Online - Friday, July 31st, 2020 at 11:11 PM
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit presented a National Budget of over $900 million dollars to Parliament on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

The entire budget document is posted below.

Download (PDF, 13.81MB)

3 Comments

  1. VereTere
    August 2, 2020

    I once had a friend who was a fellow teacher. Mister was a poor as a Vere Tere. A rusty bike and a second hand suit was all that belonged to him. Somehow all of a sudden he became PM of Dominica with a salary of around EC$10,000 per month. Nowadays my friend wears shirts and suits worth $5,000 a pice and he owns property all over the island. What I don’t understand is, how a person earning 10,000 a month can finance this kind of life style. I’ve been trying to do the math… it just doesn’t add up. Anybody out there who can shed a light on this phenomenon??

  2. Ibo France
    August 1, 2020

    Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. As usual, this budget offers no hope for good paying jobs; for the alleviation of poverty and suffering; for the entrepreneurial spirit of bona fide Dominicans to flourish.
    Listen to the presentations of members of the incumbent party. Were they inebriated? Just listening to some of them one gets the distinct impression that they went on an alcohol binge, each day, just before the commencement of parliament.
    Dominica’s future is bleak to stark dark with an infantile, eggshell ego narcissist as leader and his subservient acolytes and neophytes giving him religious support.

  3. Think tank
    August 1, 2020

    Tourism is dead. This budget of about 1 billion$ mention agriculture in few passing words but let’s face it, a few cruise ships does nothing to rebound tourism. We don’t have the capacity for stay over that Antigua has. But, we have what they don’t, for now, agriculture. It’s imperative to get citizens back to farms, think outside the box, introduce CBD, recreational, go next level marijuana products whether Malzaire/pastors agree or not we have an economy to take care of, and they also expect donations to fix their church buildings. St. Lucia is on the ball, already a year late. We just can’t compete with Antigua and white sand destinations. Remember our tourism competition is not only white sand islands but also “mega destinations” like Key West that dwarf us. Not just money thrown at agriculture the way it is, close to a billion$ or more in last 10 years, but cultural conditioning incentives for it to happen. Austry has done all he could, it’s not working, dead.

