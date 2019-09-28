Nature Isle Ladies PCOS Support Group observes PCOS Awareness Month

The Nature Isle Ladies PCOS Support Group is a social media based support group with a membership exceeding 200. The support group caters to women suffering from polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) which is a hormonal disorder which affects 10% of women worldwide. PCOS is cited as one of the leading causes of female infertility and can lead to other serious health conditions such as obesity, type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Internationally, September is designated as PCOS Awareness Month and the support group has been on a mission to raise PCOS awareness among the Dominican public. The group has been showcased on radio programs of all the local radio stations throughout the month. They have also been utilizing their social media platforms to share facts about the syndrome.

The culmination of the month’s activities will be on Monday 30th September when the group will host a panel discussion which is open to the general public. The panel discussion will be held at PSU from 6 p.m. and will feature gynecologist, Dr. Anique Monelle, natural health activist, Sister Nats, as well as Dr. Patrissia Rolle and Mrs. Anastasia Anselm, owner of Body Bliss Spa. The aim of the discussion will be to educate the general public some more about PCOS and its associated risk factors and also to assist those who suffer with the syndrome to deal with some of the issues which arise from PCOS such as infertility and male pattern hair growth on the face, chest, etc.

The general public is invited to attend the panel discussion and also to wear something teal on Monday 30th September 2019 in observance of PCOS Awareness Day.

The Nature Isle Ladies PCOS Support group is proud to be partnering with Body Bliss Spa and several other private sponsors in this endeavor.