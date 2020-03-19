NBD takes measures to ensure safety of customers and employees

Amid ongoing concerns about the Coronavirus COVID-19, the National Bank of Dominica Ltd. continues to monitor the ongoing global coronavirus outbreak and has taken several precautionary measures to ensure the safety and well-being of our customers and employees.

The Bank has taken the following steps

Hand sanitizer dispensersare available inside of our branches. We encourage customers to sanitize upon entering the Bank.

Our branches, offices, and ATMs will be cleaned thoroughly and regularly.

All employees have been asked to wash their hands regularly, routinely clean their individual work areas and stay home if they are feeling ill.

To avoid overcrowding, a limited number of customers will be allowed into the Bank at a time.

In addition to these measures, customers are highly encouraged to:

Use NBD’s online and mobile banking services for every-day banking transactions such as checking balances, transferring funds and making paymentsas well as our conveniently located ATMs for cash withdrawals.

Pay utility bills utilizing NBD’s online banking or the utility company’s online payment options.

Use our Visa Debit or Credit Card to make payments and reduce the use of cash.

Above all, we encourage the public to adhere to all health and safety guidelines in an effort to limit the spread of the virus. If you are displaying flu-like symptoms, avoid visiting the Bank and seek medical attention.

NBD will continue to monitor the situation closely and identify appropriate steps to support our customers as needs arise. We appreciate your continued support and the trust you place in us.