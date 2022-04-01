New date set for G6NA exams this year

A new date has been set for students in Dominica to write the Grade 6 National Assessment (G6NA) exams this year.

Education Minister Octavia Alfred made the announcement on Thursday.

According to her, this year, the G6NA is scheduled for May 26th and 27th, however due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the academic year 2021-2022 began in October of 2021, one month after the scheduled start date.

“Classes were held virtually and a number of students did not master some necessary concepts and skills due mainly to the lack of dependable internet access and instructional support at home,” she said. “Therefore, the new dates for the Grade 6 National Assessments are Thursday 23rd and Friday 24th June 2022.”

Alfred continued, “These new dates will allow students to receive additional instructional support by schools since they are engaged in face-to-face learning presently.”

She said students will be assessed in the areas of Language Arts, Mathematics, Science and Social Science.”

“This year the Language Arts , Mathematics and Science papers will be done as written paper and pencil exams as in previous years while the Social Science paper will be piloted as an E-paper nationally,” she explained.

Alfred went on to state that all students are required to attend their respective centre as has been done in the past.

Meanwhile, the Education Minister revealed that students are already engaged in taking online exams and the ministry’s Information Technology (IT) unit will continue to give support to all schools to ensure that students get sufficient practice in taking online assessment leading up to the final exam.

The exams will be administered using all Covid-19 protocols as stipulated by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment and the Ministry of Education guidelines for safe reopening of schools.