New government policy for tertiary scholarships coming

The Dominica government plans to introduce a new policy which will be used to guide students under its university scholarship programme.

Education Minister, Octavia Alfred, made that announcement recently on Prime Minister Skerrit’s weekly radio talk show.

“We have a new document which is a policy that will guide how we do the scholarships and how we trace our students,” she said. “Again, part of it was because of COVID because when COVID just came, we didn’t even know where some of our students were in some cases, so that policy will also help us to know where our students are.”

The Minister said that the new policy will also help to ensure that students are doing study programmes that are on the national list of priorities “so that when they come home we can use them.”

The policy, according to Alfred, will also guide the ministry of education in ensuring that students do not just change their courses after six months.

“Because, if the government sponsors you to go away to study, something that the country needs and when you get to where you are, you realize ‘that’s a little too challenging for me’ and you change, you would not be able to do that without asking permission,” she stated.

She said a number of students change their courses without seeking permission or even informing the government.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Chandler Hyacinth added that the tertiary education policy will also include a time frame for receiving applications and a time frame for approvals, “so we would not have to be getting applications all through the year and people expect to get a response all through the year.”

Hyacinth explained that once the Ministry of Education receives an application, it is usually reviewed to ensure that the person meets the required standards and with the new policy, a strict procedure will be followed.

“And we prepare our matrix; this is submitted to a committee for review and selection,” she stated. “Once persons are selected from that pool, then it is submitted to the Ministry of Finance for final endorsement and approval and once we receive those approvals, that is when a letter will be issued.”

According to Hyacinth, approval may be given for a scholarship which includes full tuition and accommodation or for financial assistance which would cover a portion of the tuition or housing, “or it could be a grant where we just give you a one time amount for that period.”

She said the Ministry of Education is working with the ICT department to set up an electronic database which will form part of the new policy.

“We are setting out a new application form that will be placed online. So, once you fill in the information, we can document it,” Hyacinth stated. “There are some forms that we want; we want to make it mandatory that you submit your grades.”

Students will also be expected to sign documents which allow the ministry of education to be able to access their grades from universities and according to Hyacinth, there will be penalties when students fail to meet certain standards, “there are bonding requirements depending on how much the government has assisted you with.”

It is a comprehensive document, she noted, which will reform and give some structure to how the government deals with financial assistance scholarships for students.”