New primary school to be built in Tete Morne, Grand Bay Constituency

A new Tete Morne Primary School is on the cards for the Grandbay Constituency.

Parliamentary Representative for the Grandbay Constituency, Edward Registe, made the announcement during Parliament last week.

Registe said the funding for the project is being provided by the Government of the People’s Republic of China and Canada.

“I have worked towards supporting both primary schools with the assistance of Grandbarians in the diaspora who have contributed basic equipment and stationery to support the schools,” he said. “Mr. Speaker, the Grandbay Constituency will feature highly on the agenda of the Ministry of Education this year.”

According to him, the Grandbay Primary School is set to be completely refurbished with funding from the Canadian government.

He thanked the government of China and Canada for their support to the development of education in the Grandbay Constituency.

Both projects are expected to come on stream during this fiscal year.