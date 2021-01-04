New Year’s Message from Salybia Constituency MP, Cozier Frederick

Greetings: I would like to take the opportunity to wish everyone in the Salybia Constituency and everyone around the island and further afield a Happy and Prosperous New Year.

New year is in many ways are a time for deep reflection. It is also a time for planning and preparation. I want us to reflect on the past year to highlight our successes and also our shortcomings in an effort to improve our lives.

The Salybia Constituency greatest attribute is a deep sense of community. This way of life has been passed on by our common ancestry and so we still practice volunteerism referred to as Koudmen.

It does not matter how far we have come as a people; I want us to be reminded of our common heritage; one that made us strong and undoubtingly successful.

It has been a year since I took up office and is a reasonable time to assess our developmental needs in the Salybia Constituency. I recognize that to develop the community it is necessary to build capacity beginning with the very young and so education and skills development is the primary focus in 2021 and beyond.

I must say that residents of the Salybia Constituency are very industrious and can be sufficiently motivated to grow and develop. As Parliamentary Representative I am committed in ensuring that the enabling environment is in place.

I will continue to address the housing needs of the Constituency, and despite the prevailing challenges I are not daunted. I will also ensure Agriculture & Tourism as main economic drivers are incorporated in our development strategies.

Our culture is very unique and has been with us for centuries and so I will ensure that it continues to form part of destination Dominica’s overall marketing strategy, to drive our community tourism which many individuals and families depend on.

I am looking to the future with optimism, and feel motivated and committed to get the necessary tasks done. I would like to appeal to you to join the efforts because I want to drive our development with your input and involvement.

I want to continue to encourage you to find value in improving your relationships with family, friends, and the people you work with. Embrace every opportunity to grow spiritually and contribute to the development of your community.

As a student of history, I wish to thank everyone who has contributed to the development of the Salybia Constituency over the years. The Kalinago Council and every Chief & Councillor who has served. The Atkinson Village Council for their stewardship. Community leaders in the respective hamlets, Teachers, Parents, Students. Field Officers of the respective Ministries, the Police Officers, the Clergy, Nurses & Doctors, Fire Officers, and other essential staff. Small Business Owners for the contribution to the local economy, the farmers for the fresh produce they provide, Agro- processors, artisan and craft producers, the Fishermen & Women. Builders and Contractors and everyone who has been part of the quest to develop our communities.

I want to personally thank the political machinery or what we commonly known as the Branch for their unwavering contribution over the past year. And the Constituency Office for administering support to our people.

I also want to thank everyone in the Salybia Constituency for having confidence in my ability to lead. I also want to thank my family for providing emotional support in a profession that demands my undivided attention.

I will continue to represent your best interest and drive resources to the constituency.

I wish you the very best in 2021. Happy New Years from My Family to Yours.