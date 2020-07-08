No LIAT replacement can survive without subsidies – Dr. Thomson Fontaine

Former International Monetary Fund IMF) economist, Dr. Thompson Fontaine has, in part, blamed the demise of LIAT on the low volume of travel between the islands.
Critics have attributed the financial turbulence being experienced by LIAT to bad management but Fontaine said: “Overall, the volume of people that you need to be traveling are simply not there”.
Six air carriers have expressed interest in taking over LIAT’s travel routes, in the wake of the carrier’s current financial challenge.
They are SVG Air, One Caribbean Ltd, Caribbean Airlines, InterCaribbean Airways, Silver Airways and Air Antilles.
However, Fontaine said whoever takes over LIAT may have to eventually increase the cost of travel.
“Any airline that comes will have a problem. It can decide to lower the cost of a ticket to encourage people to travel…But the marginal cost is practically standard,” he said.
Dr. Fontaine said the new airlines must be able to attract passengers and the only way that is possible is to lower price.
“Now, if you lower your price, it means you are now going to lower your revenue and there is no guarantee that you will get more passengers because the demand is not there,” he explained.
According to the former IMF economist, the notion that LIAT can successfully be taken over by six airlines is “problematic”.
He said LIAT survived because it was heavily subsidized by regional governments.
“They (LIAT) always expected that if they cannot generate the revenues, they will get the support of the region…now the question is, will the government be prepared to make the same level of subsidies?” he asked.
Dr Fountain also called out people, who he said, are rejoicing over the demise of LIAT, reminding them that they will be at the losing end.
“A privately owned company is not going to lead to a reduction in price. People will think LIAT is gone so there will be cheaper prices but they are not going to see it because fundamentally, price is driven by supply and demand,” he explained.
Barbados Prime Minister Mia Motley says CARICOM hopes to work with the six airlines and other private sector players who also expressed interest in working either on their own or with some of the existing players to fill the gap in airlift.
She said on Monday CARICOM working together with private sector players is needed as governments have to now use their funds to deal with health, water and transportation expenditure as well as salvaging a vulnerable tourism industry.
Mottley added that the CARICOM Heads of Government have agreed to assist the airline industry in the best ways they can.
However, Fontaine maintains that any airline that is allowed to take over the route, must be a subsidiary.
“…Even if it’s not making money because of passengers, then the parent company can put in money. But the question is how much money?” he asked.
Meanwhile, Antigua and Barbuda’s Gaston Browne is insisting that if LIAT 1974 Ltd cannot be saved, shareholders should invest in a new company to replace the airline and warned that he has started the process of forming a new company, LIAT 2020 Ltd, if his recommendation is not accepted.
Dominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has said that the government and people of Dominica stand ready to invest in any new entity that is formed to replace LIAT. Dominica is the heaviest user of the regional airline.
LIAT does not have significant assets to satisfy the liabilities it owes. LIAT’s fleet consists of ten ATR aircraft—five ATR 42-600s and five ATR 72-600s—with LIAT only owning three of its aircraft.
One of LIAT’s biggest liabilities is a $29 million severance payment it contractually owes to its employees.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
9 Comments
border opening but no flights or ferries in or out of DA……crazy!!!!
LIAT is heavily subsided by Gov’ts. But its also heavily taxed. Over 40% of the airline ticket is gov’t taxes which in the end nullifies any so called subsidy.
The high taxes end up making the airline ticket unattractive for travelers and thus reduce demand.
I’m disappointed in Thompson’s analogy, he doesn’t comment on the fact LIAT employs 3x as many employees as similar sized airplane- a problem due to its government interference? Or that for its huge executive board for a failed entity, the CEO and other where getting salaries of US$15-25K a month!!! But that’s what expected of government controlled agencies, they breed inefficiency despite their bloated work forces. Thompson should be encouraging private sector growth and involvement in not only the airline industry but in society in general, and advocating for lower taxes on the industry. Instead he is spewing this big government aka socialist crap.
Totally agree with you Doc. I have been saying that for longest while. CARICOM has over 18 million residents so there is no reason liat should not make money if we could get at least 8 million CARICOM members to move within the region annually. At $200 US a ticket and 8 million travellers thats ec4.2 billion a year in revenue. There is potential!!! But that requires policies that improve the economic life of citizens. People need jobs and productivity so a man can go st. Lucia work and live Dominica come home every two weeks and vice versa. We see everything as a hurdle and an excuse to do nothing instead of as an opportunity to add value. NEP and a beggar mentality is not going cut it. Instead Mia and Browne try find ways to increase volume btw Antigua and bdos they there fighting. These leaders are a bunch of self serving idiots juxtaposing to be the calypso monarch of the Caribbean. They should organize a week of antigua and bdos dating
Dr. Fontaine…. one thing was noticeably absent from your column. The impact of individual island taxes on the cost of inter-island travel.
DNO, according to the Prime minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the amount owed for severance payment is a WHOPPING 94 million EC dollars!!
HOTEP!
They need to check the prices to travel on Silver Airlines. It costs sometimes over $1,000 to travel from the VIs to Dominica on Silver Airlines.
Air fares too high? If destinations are interested in getting more visitors, their governments could lower the taxes on the air fares (landing fees, departure tax, security fees, etc.), and then the total air fare would be lower. When air fares are lower and more visitors are coming, those visitors will spend more at the destination and governments will be compensated trough local taxes. In many cases the government taxes on the airfares are/were almost as high as the airfare price of the airline itself. Lowering the airfares by lowering the taxes could also increase the number of aircraft passengers (payload).
Thomson, any replacement to LIAT will be the same as long as the route remains the same!
Most Dominicans do not understand the only resolve for the issue at hand is that without an International Airport built in Dominica to accommodate International flights directly into and out of Dominica, with a thousand regional flights per day the situation will be the same!
Can you imagine that the UWP was building an International Airport at a cost of less than four ($400,000,000.00) hundred million dollars more than twenty years ago; when Roosevelt Skerrit, Rosie Douglas, Athie Martin, former prime minister Charles, the late, and short term PM Revere abated by their stupid supporters cheered when they shut it down.
I suppose they chanted; “we doh want it; we doh want it!”
Why the labor party and their ignorant supporters “doh want it” they claimed Antigua and Barbados have one already, I don’t know if they thought the revenues from Antigua, and Barbados Airport went into…
Boss when we analyze the cost of the ticket, most of it goes in government taxes? The is a major part of the problem. Some time ago there was even a petition asking governments to lower those taxes; that must have fallen on deaf ears.
It’s cheaper to hop the ferry and go to Guadeloupe or Martinique for the weekend and a plane.
Demand would perhaps increase if the price was more attractive. If one guy sells his tuna for $8 a pound and the one next to him $5 a pound, guess where we’ll go?