No sugar shortage on island says DEXIA

The general public has been given the assurance that as of tomorrow, all shelves will be stocked with sugar as concerns grew over a rumoured shortage on in Dominica.
Speaking to Dominica New Online (DNO), Commercial Manager at the Dominica Export Import Agency (DEXIA), Brenda Francis, declared that there is no need for the public to panic as the company experienced a delay, not a shortage.
“The vessel arrived today and as we speak, they are bringing in some containers of sugar to the premises right now and we are going to unstock some of these containers today. We are out for about a week or so because there were certain delays in the shipment but there is no shortage. There is a difference between a shortage and having a little logistic problem,” she stated.
As the sole importer of sugar in Dominica, Francis said, DEXIA honours the responsibility with which it is mandated and will always ensure that the public is made aware when there is cause for concern.
“There was no reason to alarm the public and put anything out on the media to say we do not have sugar. There was no shortage, just a delay and we didn’t see the need to announce that because people would panic buy.”
She added, “Even when some persons noticed that there was a delay, they started to panic buy…That also contributed to the reason why some persons could not get sugar in some stores because others bought more than they had to.”
She pledged DEXIA’s continued honesty and transparency to the general public, whilst continuing to supply their needs in a timely fashion.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
8 Comments
What happened, in the 1940’s 50’s 60’s and 70’s when sugar cane was grown Dominica never had a shortage of sugar. There was plenty of brown sugar Dominica did not have to import much sugar.
Just thinking that a forward thinking and proactive government,should be using the Monopoly importation of sugar to it’s advantage, in helping to reduce the very high incedence of diabetes in Dominica, by restricting import quantities for the benefit of the national health. This is one good thing that Skerritt can do for the country and it will go a long way to help in his plan for population increase, because there will be less deaths because of diabetes. Since using sugar and the sweet tooth we have is an acquired habit, a reduction of availability of sugar won’t kill but will contribute to a healthier nation.
Entrepreneurial spirit – no sugar be innovative and creative like the mask and hand sanitizer. There is an opportunity what are we doing?
We make cane juice, can we go into the sugar business we make rum.
Irie..thanks..it takes one person to start a rumour..smh..good news don’t spread like this
You are pledging honesty and transparency and you are playing with words such as shortage and delay. When there is a delay which results in zero inventory, that in my books constitutes a shortage or outage. It may be temporary. If the delay does not result in zero inventory, you an categorize that as a delay.
Tell a commercial baker who uses sugar and cannot find a grain “don’t panic, it is only a delay”. Typical government employee-speak.
My company supplies to some of the largest companies in the US in their product category. They will accept a delay provided there is material in their inventory. They will absolutely not accept shortages, not even for a day. I remember having a conversation with one of our customer’s VPs a few years ago when they ran out of one item out of 24 we supply. That was a major faux pas. When I asked if they expected 100% on-time, every time, he replied YES (in no uncertain terms). Since then, we have never been late on delivery – not once.
I don’t understand why the Dominica Export Import Agency (DEXIA) is the sole importer of sugar. I’m trying to refresh my memory, this monopoly started out under Patrick John creating the External Trade Bureau ETB, he said it was done to stabilize the price of a basic commodity. The Governments that followed kept the concept, now it’s done by the Dominica Export Import Agency (DEXIA), which is their cash cow. Why can’t the Government open up the market to other local importers. DEXIA should be renamed Dominica Export Agency, get out of the importing business by having a monopoly importing a basic commodity that is not being innovative at all. They should be responsible for finding foreign markets to export local products and produce, working with the farmers, now that is innovation.
These public officials are really taking us for fools. What is a shortage?? No sugar is a shortage!! The reason for this is another issue, but when consumers needed it, it was not available. Hence shortage 🤭🤔🤗
HOTEP!
You can say what you like but the delay caused a shortage. The delay not caused by you but you should calculate that in exactly to avoid shortages. You must plan better and not wait to place orders at the last minute. Anyway, why Dexia must have a monopoly, there is no competition and that is not good for the consumers and also the quality. I suspect you buy when the price is low, which mostly goes at the expense of quality. Let wholesalers buy freely and that creates competition. Same goes for flour, which I find not of a consistently good standard. Is just like A communist country where necessities are provided by state agencies, not good.